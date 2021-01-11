New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003761/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

The skin is characterized by the outer covering of the human body, capable of sensing temperature, pressure, as well as various other complex environmental conditions.Electronic skin patches entail a thin layer of fabric, used to mimic the human skin’s properties.



It particularly includes the sensitivity to temperature and pressure, which helps understand the surrounding, in addition to external aspects like heat and touch.

Businesses expand their operations through consistent research and development, using innovative solutions, like, wearable technology, smart clothing, and smart tattoos.Electronic skin primarily tracks respiration, heart rate, muscle movement, and other health statistics.



The demand for electronic skin patches observes a considerable increase, owing to the presence of an organic circuit, to be worn on the body. Its wide range of applications includes electronic tattoos to monitor health, among others, thereby making it suitable for the end-user.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global electronic skin patches market growth analysis entails the assessment of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America.North America is set to harbor the greatest market share by 2028, due to factors, such as, the increasing incidence of chronic as well as lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.



The market is further fueled by the increased awareness concerning the importance of such diseases’ early diagnosis.

However, the high costs associated with electronic skin patches are expected to hinder the market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Technical innovations linked with the introduction of new and enhanced extracts, especially across personal care products, are anticipated to propel the product demand.Hence, competitive rivalry is projected to remain high, during the forecast period.



Key players operating in the market include, DexCom Inc, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. BIOTELEMETRY INC

3. DEXCOM INC

4. GE HEALTHCARE

5. INSULET CORP

6. IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC

7. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

8. LIFESIGNALS

9. MC10 INC

10. MEDTRONIC PLC

11. NEMAURA MEDICAL INC

12. OMRON CORPORATION

13. SENSEONICS HOLDING INC

14. VITALCONNECT

15. VIVALNK

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003761/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001