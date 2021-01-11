New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003761/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
The skin is characterized by the outer covering of the human body, capable of sensing temperature, pressure, as well as various other complex environmental conditions.Electronic skin patches entail a thin layer of fabric, used to mimic the human skin’s properties.
It particularly includes the sensitivity to temperature and pressure, which helps understand the surrounding, in addition to external aspects like heat and touch.
Businesses expand their operations through consistent research and development, using innovative solutions, like, wearable technology, smart clothing, and smart tattoos.Electronic skin primarily tracks respiration, heart rate, muscle movement, and other health statistics.
The demand for electronic skin patches observes a considerable increase, owing to the presence of an organic circuit, to be worn on the body. Its wide range of applications includes electronic tattoos to monitor health, among others, thereby making it suitable for the end-user.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global electronic skin patches market growth analysis entails the assessment of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America.North America is set to harbor the greatest market share by 2028, due to factors, such as, the increasing incidence of chronic as well as lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.
The market is further fueled by the increased awareness concerning the importance of such diseases’ early diagnosis.
However, the high costs associated with electronic skin patches are expected to hinder the market growth.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Technical innovations linked with the introduction of new and enhanced extracts, especially across personal care products, are anticipated to propel the product demand.Hence, competitive rivalry is projected to remain high, during the forecast period.
Key players operating in the market include, DexCom Inc, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES
2. BIOTELEMETRY INC
3. DEXCOM INC
4. GE HEALTHCARE
5. INSULET CORP
6. IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC
7. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
8. LIFESIGNALS
9. MC10 INC
10. MEDTRONIC PLC
11. NEMAURA MEDICAL INC
12. OMRON CORPORATION
13. SENSEONICS HOLDING INC
14. VITALCONNECT
15. VIVALNK
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003761/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: