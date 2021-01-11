ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to continue operating the AIDS Clinical Trials Group’s (ACTG) Network Coordinating Center (NCC). ACTG, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health, is the world’s largest and longest running HIV clinical trials network, conducting research to improve the treatment of HIV, its co-infections, and its comorbidities. The NCC collaborates with ACTG leadership to provide technical, scientific, and administrative support.



DLH’s award under this contract has an estimated total value of up to $42 million (one base year and six option years). This contract is a subaward to DLH from the ACTG Leadership and Operations Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, which has been funded for the next seven years by NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and collaborating NIH institutes. ACTG was the first clinical trials network to focus on HIV and currently has sites in 15 countries. ACTG often carries out other epidemiological studies and, in 2020, implemented the ACTIV-2 study, a trial to identify effective treatments for early COVID-19.

“DLH is honored to continue its longstanding support of ACTG in its mission to cure HIV and reduce the burden of other emerging infectious diseases,” said DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. “This work combines many of our strengths as a company -- managing a consortium of partners, leveraging clinical trials expertise, and developing innovative technology -- all in the service of our customer’s vital public health mission.”

“DLH values its relationship with ACTG and is deeply proud of our sustained commitment to this critical public health initiative,” added Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health & Scientific Research operating unit.

DLH has managed the NCC since 1987. In this role, DLH staff facilitate the implementation of the network’s scientific research agenda, providing technical and clinical support to ACTG and its community advocates. Responsibilities include protocol development and implementation, site capacity development, and facilitation of network consortium partner collaboration and communications. DLH developed and customized a secure information management system to support the network’s governance, administrative and scientific structure. Named the ‘Network Management Information System’ (MIS), this innovative, web-based information management system was uniquely adapted to support the work of the NCC.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is a comprehensive health solutions and services provider that delivers a full range of technology-enabled health services across various civilian agencies, the military health system, and the Veterans Administration. The Company’s services range from providing virtual pharmacy health consultation for CHAMPVA beneficiaries to veteran pharmacy fulfillment and medical logistics; conducting scientific research and clinical trials toward disease prevention and health promotion; performing medical research and development and enhancing health information technology systems (including telemedicine and electronic health records); and evaluating policy deployment and compliance with applicable protocols and guidelines, with a goal of enhancing the Company’s readiness posture while providing safe, effective and integrated solutions and services to the public, armed service members, and veterans who have secured this nation’s freedom. DLH has over 2,200 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com

