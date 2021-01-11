MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniela Fiorentino, Italian singer from Naples and Montrealer by adoption, launches in Quebec, "Je renaîtrai, tu renaîtras", her French adaptation of the song "Rinascerò, rinascerai", by Italian artists Roby Facchinetti and Stefano D'Orazio. It is a song of love and hope on the thread of solidarity between Italy and Canada. All proceeds from this project will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada, as well as to the Hospital Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo, Italy.



Italian Resilience

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the whole world, and Italy in particular, to its knees. The city of Bergamo became the symbol of Italian suffering and resilience. Roby Facchinetti, Italian composer, responded right away with a melody for his wounded city. In a few minutes the music and the title of "Rinascerò, rinascerai" was born. Then he called his friend, author Stefano D'Orazio, to entrust him with the lyrics, which perfectly expressed what he felt, a perfect marriage between music and words. Immediately, Roby and Stefano decided to transfer all of the copyrights and all of the profits from the release of "Rinascerò, rinascerai" to the Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo.

International diffusion of the project

In a few days, the music video, made in quarantine, received more than 15 million views. All over the world, artists began translating the song into several languages and linking the project to other foundations in their respective countries. Roby Facchinetti proposed to singer Daniela Fiorentino, to adapt and record the French version of "Rinascerò, rinascerai", for Quebec and the French-speaking world. Deeply inspired by the same spirit of Roby and Stefano, Daniela Fiorentino, singer, actress and radio host, realized her version of "Je renaîtrai, tu renaîtras " in French, maintaining the intensity of the original song and underlining her intention to do good, through music.

So, without further delay, we present "Je renaîtrai, tu renaîtras", with arrangements by the Italian composer Enzo Campagnoli. Director and Editor Alessandro Mercurio, produced a touching music video, featuring artists from Montreal, showcasing beauty and diversity in their mission to spread happiness and hope in these uncertain times.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2o6UVb5tZo&feature=youtu.be

In memory of Stefano

This project is dedicated to Stefano D'Orazio, who was himself taken by Covid a few weeks ago. This shocking news has made the launch of the project even more meaningful to honor his memory. "I will be reborn, you will be reborn" (Rinascerò, rinascerai) is also a simple way to do our little part: this is what we know how to do, music, for a hymn to the future of a wounded province and city that "when all is over, will return to see the stars”.

(Stefano D'Orazio)

To donate:

https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/montreal/news-and-events/2021-a-year-for-revival-2137

or mail a check to:

Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada

Attn: Nathalie Kamel, Donations

1003 Décarie Boulevard

Montreal, Quebec H4A 0A9

INFORMATION:

Francesco Esposito, Productions Novecento, 514 771 5222, productionsnovecento@gmail.com

Laure Moureaux, Communications Officer, Shriners Hospitals for Children- Canada

514-282-7222/Cell: 514-207-2267, lmoureaux@shrinenet.org ﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c4f13a-7bb1-4da7-bb98-56524f21b6e7