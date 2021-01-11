MARTINSRIED, Germany and MUNICH, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Germany-based formulation development specialist Leukocare opens US presence to support local clients



Combining profound knowhow in biopharmaceutical formulation development with in-house biostatistics and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise

Leukocare AG, a German biotechnology company specialized in formulation development for biologics, viral vectors and vaccines, today announced the opening of its development laboratories and offices in Milford, MA, USA. The recently incorporated Leukocare Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Leukocare AG, lays the foundation for supporting US based clients on site and further strengthens Leukocare´s position as a leading provider of biopharmaceutical formulation development services. Leukocare´s headquarters will remain in Martinsried/Munich, Germany.

Being present in the US market offers the opportunity to collaborate closely with customers and partners on tailor-made solutions in the field of drug product formulation development for biopharmaceuticals and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMP). An in-house biostatistics team adds to more than fifteen years of experience in this area by using best-in-class algorithms and deep learning to provide individually designed solutions in less time.

Leukocare´s US offices and laboratories are up and running and the team on both sides of the Atlantic will collaborate closely to deliver best possible results for its global clients. The offices and laboratories are located at Rentschler Biopharma´s Milford premises, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). Leukocare and Rentschler Biopharma have been sharing a successful global Strategic Alliance since 2017 to offer integrated best-in-class formulation development services considered at every step of the biopharmaceutical value chain.

Michael Scholl, Chief Executive Officer at Leukocare, commented, “I am delighted to announce the opening of Leukocare´s US site today. The company´s outstanding development over the last few years led to our desire of establishing a presence in the largest pharmaceuticals market worldwide. This strategic step enables us to be even closer to both our US and global customers and to better understand and serve their needs. Furthermore, the existing infrastructure of Rentschler in Milford – that we will partially make use of – allows us to start operations without any delay and thus makes Milford the perfect choice for our newly established US site. We therefore will continue to pursue our strategy of pushing boundaries of biopharmaceutical product development by combining innovative biostatistics, artificial intelligence and vast formulation expertise with first-class analytics.”

About Leukocare AG

Leukocare AG, located in Martinsried/Munich, Germany, is a biotechnology company specialized in the field of biopharmaceutical formulation development. Operating at the interface of drug substance and drug product development, Leukocare combines sound knowledge of formulation development with bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

The formulation development approach consists of two elements: a library of up to 100 different regulatory well-established and employed excipients and a rational development approach which employs statistical software and self-learning algorithms as well as state of the art design of experiment (DoE) matrices. By utilizing the artificial intelligence elements, Leukocare is able to specifically combine excipients leading to stabilizing formulations tailored to the drug product’s needs.

Leukocare’s superior and innovative drug product formulations can be applied to a broad range of applications: biologics & biosimilars, vaccines & viral vectors and biofunctionalized devices.

