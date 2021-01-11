Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund today announced that it has successfully raised more than $20 million – including a $10 million match from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation – during the annual Double Down for Veterans Campaign. This end of year fundraising sprint helps The Fund in its core mission to assist combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

Since the campaign began in 2012, Double Down for Veterans has raised more than $142 million through contributions from both donors and a dollar-for-dollar match from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

“Words cannot describe the boundless generosity of Bob and Renee Parsons. They are more than just long-time partners, they are truly family to The Fund in every sense of the word,” said Karen Guenther, Semper Fi & America’s Fund Founder, President and CEO. “The Parsons not only help The Fund raise the needed capital to help us run programs and services to care for service members, veterans and their families, but more importantly, they give people what they need most – purpose and hope – which are urgently needed right now.”

The money raised from this campaign helps support The Fund’s vital programming. These programs assist the service member - and family unit - from injury through recovery, aid in the transition back into the community and provide wellness tools for body, mind and spirit.

“When a veteran or military family needs help, The Fund is there,” said Bob Parsons, Marine Corps Vietnam Combat Veteran and Founder and CEO of PXG. “From addressing immediate financial needs to providing long-term support in managing PTSD, this is an organization that has continued to stand strong for our nation’s heroes.”

The impact of COVID-19 has greatly increased the need for service member and family assistance, and The Fund has stepped up to meet those needs through its issuance of grants. From the start of the year through December 15, 2020, The Fund saw the total number of grants to individuals rise 122% compared with the same period last year. The dollar amount of those grants jumped 59% and the number of service members receiving assistance increased by 73%. In fact, grants designated specifically to provide support to families with a critically ill child more than doubled, from $172,000 in 2019 to $416,000 this year.

“For the past nine years, Bob and I have partnered with The Fund because we are confident that supporting this organization is a great investment to help serve and assist service members, veterans and their families,” said Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel. “The success of the match campaign is a testament to the great work being done.”

The Fund is one of only two veteran-serving nonprofits to receive an A+ from Charity Watch and has held a 4/4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past ten years – something achieved by only two percent of rated charities. Additional information about The Fund can be found at TheFund.org.

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support for veterans during their time of recovery and transition back into civilian life. Since 2004, the Fund has issued $231 million in assistance to 25,500 service members, with an unprecedented 24-to-72-hour turnaround for funds to be issued after a grant is approved. Case Managers work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of veterans and their families and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two Veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), a Charity Navigator 4-Star rating for ten consecutive years (an achievement attained by only 2% of rated charities), and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at TheFund.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country’s most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation’s giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

