Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sortera Alloys , developers of an intelligent sorting system for the upcycling of non-ferrous scrap metal, including Aluminum, Copper, Zinc and Brass, announces the appointment of Bill Caesar to its Board of Directors. Mr. Caesar brings decades of experience in waste management and recycling, corporate strategy and technology innovation. He will serve as an independent director at Sortera.

“We are very fortunate that Bill has chosen to join our Board of Directors and I am very excited to have him as a part of our team,” said Nalin Kumar, CEO of Sortera. “I firmly believe that his expertise in the recycling industry will be instrumental in developing new business strategies for Sortera’s certified high purity metal alloy products, enabled by our patented artificial intelligence technology.”



Mr. Caesar’s most recent position was the Chief Executive Officer of WCA Waste Corporation, a vertically integrated, non-hazardous solid-waste and recycling services company based in Houston, Texas that was acquired by GFL in 2020 for $1.2B. Prior to this role, he held several positions with Waste Management (WM) Inc. He joined WM in 2010 as the Chief Strategy Officer and in 2012 became the President of WM Recycling and the WM Organic Growth Group, where he developed the industry-leading recyclable materials business for Waste Management and oversaw its portfolio of early-stage technology and services investments. Prior to joining WM, Mr. Caesar was a principal in the Atlanta office of McKinsey & Company, where he advised clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including waste management, on corporate strategy, growth initiatives, performance improvement and sales strategies.



“I am excited to play a role in helping Nalin and the team at Sortera develop and refine Sortera’s innovative metal sorting technology and its business model,” said Bill Caesar. “There is a huge market for this technology as it will significantly reduce the cost of sustainably recovering value from recycled metals on an industry-wide scale.”

Sortera is a spin-out from the ARPA-E METALS Program and is led by a team of seasoned innovators in the fields of advanced materials, electronic instrumentation and equipment development. The company’s intelligent sorting system enables accurate, high throughput sorting by metal type and alloy composition through a combination of sensor fusion (XRF, Optical), AI/ML image processing and an advanced scrap feeder design. For more information about Sortera, please visit www.sorteraalloys.com .

About Sortera Alloys

Sortera Alloys brings state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning data analytics to the industrial scrap metal recycling industry. This disruptive technology drives new paradigms by generating new recycling products through advanced sortation methods. Creating novel recycled metal fractions from existing scrap recycling streams enables the domestic production of metals for manufacturing, boosting the strength of the circular economy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sortera is a spin-out from the ARPA-E METALS Program and is led by a team of seasoned innovators in the fields of advanced materials, electronic instrumentation and equipment development. For more information visit: www.sorteraalloys.com.

