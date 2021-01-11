Investors with losses of over $250,000 are encouraged to contact the firm before January 19, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of K12, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) investors that acquired shares between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020. Investors have until January 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) K12 lacked the expertise, infrastructure, and technological capabilities, to support the increased demand for blended and virtual education necessitated by the global pandemic; (2) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protections and protocols to prevent the disabling of its computer systems; (3) K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of training and administrative support to students, teachers, and parents; (4) and K12's officers lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about their prospects, operations, and business.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 19, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising