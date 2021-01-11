NEW YORK and MEDINA, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAI Global President and CEO Jay Olshonsky, FRICS, SIOR, CCIM, announced today the successful realization of the firm’s 2019 strategic alliance with Pleasant Valley Corporation (PVC), an affiliate of NAI Pleasant Valley, to provide construction and facilities management services to NAI Offices throughout the U.S. and Canada with the recent completion of service projects on behalf of NAI San Diego and NAI Miami.



In 2018, NAI Pleasant Valley was formed and joined NAI Global to provide brokerage services in Northeast Ohio. Two of NAI Pleasant Valley’s principals -- Gino Faciana and Barbara Faciana, founded and own PVC, based in Medina, OH, and were subsequently introduced to NAI Global offices worldwide that had travelled to a company-wide convention late in 2019.

That convention led to construction and facilities management contracts with clients of NAI San Diego and NAI Miami.

NAI San Diego’s veteran broker Jason Smithson recommended PVC to his client Lifelong Learning, a nonprofit educational services organization that support its Learn4Life and Flex High partners across the country, and PVC subsequently won the bidding process to convert the endcap of an existing building – which was formerly a restaurant and approximately 5,500 square feet, to classrooms and related teaching facilities in Richmond Heights, OH. PVC completed the entire renovation from conceptual drawings through occupancy permit over the course of several months.

“With the addition of PVC’s online portal (the company uses a propriety web-based and computerized maintenance management system – PVC Connect® to track projects in progress that allows clients to follow work orders, services rendered, payments etc.) my client at Lifelong Learning and I were able to follow what work was being performed and when it was completed,” said Jason Smithson, a 17-year veteran with NAI San Diego.

Also, earlier this year, PVC initiated an agreement with TruGreen, the nation’s leading lawncare provider based in Memphis, TN. This relationship was facilitated by Larry Gautier, a specialist in Multi-Market Corporate Services with NAI Miami.



Since the introduction, PVC has completed general contractor projects for TruGreen in Portland, ME, plumbing repair work in Andover, MA, a roof repair job in Waterford, MI, and HVAC repair and replacement projects in Fruitland Park, FL, Louisville, KY, Farmington, NJ and Fort Walton Beach, FL.

“All of us in the brokerage business are in the business to principally provide transactional services, yet when the service is multi-market in nature, it really means serving the client in many ways, and Pleasant Valley Corporation gives us an additional tool in our tool belt. They took my referral and more than mere proof of concept, they really delivered and implemented the services TruGreen needed,” said Larry Gautier.

Gino Faciana, CEO, Pleasant Valley Corporation 330.590.8239