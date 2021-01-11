SAN JOSE, Calif., , Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies , an innovator in modern platform software technologies, today announced that its LYNX MOSA.ic™ product has been selected as the winner of the “IoT Security Platform of the Year” award in the 5th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

LYNX MOSA.ic is offered as tailored bundles to support specific use cases: LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial, LYNX MOSA.ic for UAVs/Satellites and LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics. LYNX MOSA.ic™ for Industrial features a combination of LynxSecure®, the proven separation kernel hypervisor, a set of guest operating systems including Linux and Microsoft® Windows®, and a set of system integrations including connectivity through the Microsoft Azure® IoT Edge platform.

With LynxSecure, there is no system configuration change after startup and, therefore, no hardware re-mapping, device assignment, memory allocation or changes to security or scheduling policies. There is strong isolation of applications from each other and, critically, no single OS controlling all system resources to improve systems’ immunity to malicious attack or accidental system failures.

LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial enables mission-critical edge applications, delivering deterministic real-time performance, security and safety benefits, while also providing seamless integration with cloud Infrastructure and data analytics services.

“LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial offers an exceptionally elegant technology for building and integrating complex multi-core safety or security-critical systems,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Congratulations to the whole team at Lynx Software Technologies on winning our 'IoT Security Platform of the Year' award for 2021. We both expect and look forward to more breakthrough innovation from the Lynx team in the future.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Our validated solution allows system integrators and operators to offer software-defined industrial automation systems with functionality that spans virtualized programmable logic controllers, data analytics, protocol translation and communications, while also delivering strong security, support for real-time and deterministic performance, and the potential for safety certification,” said Ian Ferguson, VP of marketing at Lynx Software Technologies. “We are exceptionally grateful to receive this industry recognition, and I consider it a testament to the hard work from the entire Lynx team.”

About LYNX MOSA.ic™

LYNX MOSA.ic™ is the framework for development and integration of complex multi-core safety or security systems. Built on the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor, LYNX MOSA.ic supports a variety of operating systems such as LynxOS-178, Linux, Windows®, third-party RTOS and bare metal applications including Lynx Simple Applications. LYNX MOSA.ic runs on Arm®, Intel®, PowerPC® and adaptive computing architectures.

About Lynx Technologies

Since 1988, companies have entrusted Lynx Software Technologies to deliver modern platform software technologies that accelerate the development, certification and deployment of robust, safety-critical, high-availability systems for the avionics and defense industries. The FAA has recognized our industry leadership by awarding Lynx the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate. In an increasingly connected world, the applicability of Lynx technology is broadening to specific applications in automotive, industrial IoT and IT infrastructure. Together with our growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems, delivering deterministic, real-time, safe, secured and trusted decision making.

For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

