TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



Drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit. Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s new intersections are all from outside the published 2020 resource area and highlight the strong upside growth potential of our deposit. Step-out drilling remains focused on the open down plunge areas of known mineralized corridors in the Lynx area as well as some other high potential areas.”

The table below shows intercepts located outside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020). These intercepts either expand the resource wireframes or are located in a defined zone/corridor but not yet correlated to a specific wireframe. Significant new analytical results are presented below and include 80 intercepts in 27 drill holes and 22 wedges.

Selected high-grade intercepts from the new results include: 344 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-20-2313-W2; 114 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in OSK-W-20-2280-W5; 90.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0380; 74.2 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-19-1949-W3; and 26.7 g/t Au over 7.0 metres in WST-20-0078. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-19-1949-W3 737.4 739.6 2.2 74.2 47 Lynx

Lynx

including 737.4 737.8 0.4 133 100 and 737.8 738.3 0.5 194 100 OSK-W-20-2133-W4 946.6 951.7 5.1 3.47 Lynx_331 Lynx 956.7 960.1 3.4 23.2 Lynx_331

Lynx

including 957.7 958.7 1.0 60.6 OSK-W-20-2139-W12 873.4 875.4 2.0 10.2 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 998.0 1000.0 2.0 5.67 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2170-W6 1367.8 1370.0 2.2 6.61 Lynx 4 Lynx 1379.0 1381.0 2.0 14.5 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-2182 97.0 99.0 2.0 9.65 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-20-2251 1836.0 1838.0 2.0 21.0 20.3 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1836.9 1837.3 0.4 104 100 1908.6 1910.6 2.0 5.24 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1908.6 1909.2 0.6 15.9 OSK-W-20-2251-W1 2112.0 2114.0 2.0 8.45 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-20-2252-W4 1059.0 1061.0 2.0 12.5 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1100.2 1104.9 4.7 6.74 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1100.2 1100.6 0.4 22.7 and 1104.3 1104.9 0.6 33.2 1109.4 1113.6 4.2 19.2 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1111.0 1111.7 0.7 40.6 OSK-W-20-2252-W5 1017.7 1020.0 2.3 8.54 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1018.5 1019.0 0.5 35.3 OSK-W-20-2256-W6 1051.0 1054.0 3.0 12.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1052.1 1053.0 0.9 37.7 OSK-W-20-2264 814.8 821.8 7.0 11.7 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 816.3 816.8 0.5 31.4 and 818.8 819.6 0.8 57.5 863.3 865.3 2.0 6.29 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-20-2271-W1 752.1 754.2 2.1 5.05 Lynx Lynx 784.3 786.5 2.2 4.38 Lynx Lynx 840.1 842.2 2.1 4.57 Lynx

Lynx

including 841.9 842.2 0.3 19.7 1032.0 1034.0 2.0 26.3 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 1033.0 1033.5 0.5 97.5 1049.0 1051.0 2.0 7.98 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-20-2271-W2 814.0 816.9 2.9 6.00 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-20-2280-W2 1059.8 1062.0 2.2 30.7 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1060.8 1062.0 1.2 53.2 OSK-W-20-2280-W5 976.8 979.4 2.6 114 29.3 Lynx_368

Triple Lynx

including 976.8 977.5 0.7 416 100 1070.0 1074.0 4.0 22.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1072.3 1073.2 0.9 52.3 OSK-W-20-2283-W2 945.0 947.0 2.0 15.7 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 946.0 947.0 1.0 31.1 OSK-W-20-2292-W1 559.2 561.5 2.3 11.6 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1014.6 1016.6 2.0 5.46 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1115.0 1117.0 2.0 4.39 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1122.6 1125.0 2.4 12.6 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1123.8 1124.5 0.7 28.1 OSK-W-20-2292-W2 560.0 562.0 2.0 6.43 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 560.0 560.5 0.5 21.2 OSK-W-20-2295-W1 477.6 479.7 2.1 20.4 Lynx_365

Triple Lynx

including 477.9 478.5 0.6 69.8 805.0 807.0 2.0 17.5 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 805.5 806.4 0.9 36.3 OSK-W-20-2295-W2 477.0 479.1 2.1 3.60 Lynx_365 Triple Lynx 826.2 828.2 2.0 13.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 827.6 828.2 0.6 38.3 OSK-W-20-2295-W3 689.0 691.0 2.0 7.23 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 689.5 690.0 0.5 27.4 OSK-W-20-2295-W4 757.0 759.3 2.3 4.08 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 757.0 757.5 0.5 10.1 1026.0 1028.1 2.1 16.3 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1027.6 1028.1 0.5 65.5 OSK-W-20-2313 864.0 870.0 6.0 5.58 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 864.0 864.6 0.6 23.8 1035.4 1037.6 2.2 13.0 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1036.4 1037.0 0.6 47.4 OSK-W-20-2313-W2 645.8 648.0 2.2 344 13.7 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 647.1 647.4 0.3 2520 100 OSK-W-20-2313-W3 849.7 852.0 2.3 12.9 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 850.2 850.5 0.3 98.8 OSK-W-20-2313-W6 730.0 732.0 2.0 4.13 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2317 621.0 623.0 2.0 7.24 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 662.0 664.2 2.2 3.81 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 663.7 664.2 0.5 13.1 741.0 743.4 2.4 5.05 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 741.8 742.4 0.6 19.8 OSK-W-20-2319 514.0 516.7 2.7 19.1 Lynx

Lynx

including 514.0 514.4 0.4 88.7 589.4 591.9 2.5 21.9 20.7 Lynx

Lynx

including 591.4 591.9 0.5 106 100 OSK-W-20-2328 525.0 527.0 2.0 6.68 Lynx SW



Lynx SW



including 525.0 526.0 1.0 13.1 669.0 671.7 2.7 6.43 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including 670.4 670.7 0.3 45.8 859.5 861.5 2.0 9.69 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 860.4 861.0 0.6 31.1 OSK-W-20-2334 728.0 730.3 2.3 7.87 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-20-2339 933.0 935.0 2.0 5.27 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 944.0 946.0 2.0 5.05 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2351 699.0 701.0 2.0 9.84 Lynx_376

Triple Lynx

including 699.7 700.2 0.5 37.6 OSK-W-20-2353 978.8 981.0 2.2 3.80 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 978.8 979.3 0.5 11.6 1295.2 1297.3 2.1 4.49 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2370 109.1 111.6 2.5 3.80 Lynx SW Lynx SW WST-20-0012D 305.6 308.0 2.4 4.47 Lynx SW Lynx SW 317.0 319.0 2.0 18.0 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including 317.6 318.3 0.7 48.7 394.5 396.5 2.0 6.59 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including 395.3 395.9 0.6 21.4 WST-20-0078 263.4 270.4 7.0 26.7 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 310.6 312.9 2.3 4.83 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 417.0 419.1 2.1 3.46 Lynx SW Lynx SW WST-20-0330 383.8 386.1 2.3 5.00 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including 385.2 385.6 0.4 28.6 WST-20-0380 14.0 16.0 2.0 90.2 50.2 Lynx

Lynx

including 15.0 16.0 1.0 180 100 WST-20-0401 141.0 143.0 2.0 4.33 Lynx_301 Lynx WST-20-0425 59.0 61.7 2.7 3.73 Lynx Lynx WST-20-0475 155.0 157.6 2.6 16.6 Lynx_301

Lynx

including 155.7 156.3 0.6 65.6 WST-20-0482 38.0 40.4 2.4 4.25 Lynx Lynx WST-20-0485 44.2 46.4 2.2 3.97 Lynx_325 Lynx WST-20-0489 277.0 279.0 2.0 6.36 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx WST-20-0516 106.0 108.0 2.0 5.56 Lynx Lynx WST-20-0523A 310.0 312.0 2.0 7.57 Lynx SW Lynx SW WST-20-0529 214.8 217.4 2.6 8.53 Lynx

Lynx

including 215.5 215.8 0.3 19.0 227.9 230.1 2.2 8.48 Lynx

Lynx

including 227.9 228.4 0.5 28.0 WST-20-0541 116.1 118.2 2.1 8.87 Lynx_359

Lynx

including 116.1 116.7 0.6 30.4 WST-20-0546A 234.0 238.0 4.0 4.10 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including 237.7 238.0 0.3 17.6

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-19-1949-W3 105 -57 1326 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-20-2133-W4 118 -49 987 453080 5435531 417 3525 OSK-W-20-2139-W12 115 -52 1038 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2170-W6 128 -59 1407 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-19-2182 132 -50 141 453505 5435428 399 3850 OSK-W-20-2251 96 -53 2053 453261 5435936 407 3900 OSK-W-20-2251-W1 96 -53 2278 453261 5435936 407 3900 OSK-W-20-2252-W4 129 -54 1143 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2252-W5 129 -54 1092 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2256-W6 125 -51 1157 453160 5435686 411 3675 OSK-W-20-2264 292 -74 1119 454127 5435062 396 4225 OSK-W-20-2271-W1 120 -53 1200 453462 5435683 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2271-W2 120 -53 1223 453462 5435683 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2280-W2 127 -58 1211 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2280-W5 127 -58 1134 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2283-W2 135 -50 1011 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2292-W1 125 -54 1149 453035 5435561 420 3525 OSK-W-20-2292-W2 125 -54 1002 453035 5435561 420 3525 OSK-W-20-2295-W1 132 -51 960 452933 5435473 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2295-W2 132 -51 963 452933 5435473 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2295-W3 132 -51 969 452933 5435473 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2295-W4 132 -51 1082 452933 5435473 415 3375 OSK-W-20-2313 134 -52 1080 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2313-W2 134 -52 1047 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2313-W3 134 -52 1041 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2313-W6 134 -52 1029 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2317 129 -55 900 453026 5435407 412 3425 OSK-W-20-2319 141 -50 768 452872 5435153 409 3175 OSK-W-20-2328 136 -56 942 452872 5435153 409 3175 OSK-W-20-2334 125 -53 1166 453397 5435557 413 3825 OSK-W-20-2339 144 -50 1025 452961 5435441 414 3400 OSK-W-20-2351 141 -49 1107 452895 5435539 410 3375 OSK-W-20-2353 129 -50 1338 452732 5435570 405 3250 OSK-W-20-2370 351 -46 297 452721 5434747 397 2850 WST-20-0012D 174 -62 465 453226 5435126 134 3475 WST-20-0078 154 -62 525 453227 5435125 134 3475 WST-20-0330 183 -34 422 453226 5435125 135 3475 WST-20-0380 159 11 85 453228 5435126 136 3475 WST-20-0401 159 29 162 453493 5435287 119 3775 WST-20-0425 161 18 166 453358 5435208 156 3625 WST-20-0475 135 41 174 453494 5435287 120 3775 WST-20-0482 165 9 181 453449 5435264 117 3725 WST-20-0485 148 -44 181 453359 5435209 154 3625 WST-20-0489 174 -31 415 453256 5435209 96 3525 WST-20-0516 168 -33 195 453418 5435305 69 3725 WST-20-0523A 166 -46 387 453104 5435065 231 3325 WST-20-0529 305 -42 426 453414 5435310 69 3725 WST-20-0541 150 -28 138 453315 5435165 124 3575 WST-20-0546A 175 -51 484 453228 5435126 135 3475

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. The vein-type is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Triple Lynx

Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is vein-type, quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins, associated with pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides similar to the main Lynx Zone, pyrite dominated with minor other sulphides, ranging from trace to up to 70% locally, and local visible gold. Locally fuchsite is present when proximal to the gabbros. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled “An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of deformed sub-vertical zones plunging to the northeast. Vein-type or pyrite replacement-type styles of mineralization crosscut syn-volcanic host rocks and syn-deformation felsic porphyry intrusions and are spatially associated with the contacts of the intrusions. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

