Houston, Calgary, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validere, the first and only data-intelligence platform for oil and gas product quality, today announced a strategic partnership with Xpansiv, the global marketplace for Intelligent Commodities™. The partnership enables the registration and transaction of digitized commodity products with embedded Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) attributes that support integration of ESG data into commodity markets.

Validere connects, tracks, and audits oil-and-gas data, enabling its customers to optimize operational, marketing, and supply decisions. Validere’s current scale includes data on more than 4.8 million barrels of crude oil production daily, with comparable gas production across the commodity supply chain. The partnership gives Validere’s customers a simple path to market for new, ESG-inclusive commodity assets to meet rising demand for verifiable ESG performance. Under the partnership, clients of Validere and Xpansiv will be able to attach a suite of attributes—including ESG attributes calculated and verified by independent certification bodies—to the molecules that Validere tracks throughout the energy supply chain.

“Validere is proud to partner with Xpansiv to provide another pathway to value creation for our customers,” said Validere CEO Nouman Ahmad. “The initiative supports our defining belief that accurate, accessible product-quality data can be used to create multiple forms of value.”

Xpansiv pioneered the concept of ESG-inclusive commodities with its Digital Feedstock™ registry, coupled with its spot exchange CBL, to create a direct path for companies to transact alongside traditional environmental commodities—like carbon and renewable energy—in an open, transparent, liquid market. Integrations with trusted partners like Validere provide the necessary scale for a host of ESG-inclusive products enabled by Digital Crude Oil™ (DCO), Digital Natural Gas™ (DNG), Digital Aviation Fuel™ (DAF), and Digital Hydrogen™ (DH2).

“We’re committed to the integration of ESG data into global commodity markets, which requires integrity, scale, and interoperability,” said Xpansiv CEO Joe Madden. “The partnership with Validere supports all three.”

“Our relationship with Xpansiv reduces friction for our clients seeking to differentiate their products based on ESG factors, including methane emissions,” Ahmad said. “Better information empowers intelligent choices—that is our commitment to our customers.”

About Validere

Validere is a data-intelligence platform for oil and gas product quality. The first and only software that provides real-time visibility into the true composition (quality) of oil and gas, Validere’s insights and team of experts enable industry participants to identify operational efficiencies and the highest-margin marketing and supply decisions. Validere is transforming the world's largest supply chain by making critical product-quality data accessible and actionable. More than 50 of North America’s leading energy companies rely on Validere’s insights to reduce waste and emissions and enhance operational and trading margins.

About Xpansiv

Xpansiv is the world’s first commodity marketplace built for a data-rich, resource-constrained world. We bring transparency to global markets through innovative, ESG-inclusive commodity products and price information. Xpansiv.com

