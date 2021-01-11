Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Market Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Furnace carbon black market demand update using the most recent market drivers and analysis. Yearly demands for 2015 to 2040, Quarterly demands for 2019 & 2020.

The bespoke market intelligence system is used to analyse short-term (quarterly) and long-term (annual) market demand movements by segment (Tire, MRG, Plastics, Others) and region. This is done by updating key market drivers such as automotive production, regional vehicle parcs, international trade, economic outlooks. Segment specific drivers such as product types, technologies and sector-specific outlooks (energy, mining) are also incorporated, as is additional granular analysis for vehicle types and parc developments.

The executive summary provides key takeaways designed for easy transfer into management presentations.

Report Scope:

Product: Furnace Carbon Black.

Furnace Carbon Black. Markets: Tire, MRG (rubber goods), plastics and other segments. (Other includes coatings, inks and specialist applications which are presented as a combined number).

Tire, MRG (rubber goods), plastics and other segments. (Other includes coatings, inks and specialist applications which are presented as a combined number). Geographies: This report covers the global furnace carbon black industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America and South Asia.

This report covers the global furnace carbon black industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America and South Asia. Time Frame: Years 2015 to 2040 for YoY market volumes and 2019/20 for QoQ volumes.

Years 2015 to 2040 for YoY market volumes and 2019/20 for QoQ volumes. Market Demand: Historic yearly and quarterly demands are modelled and benchmarked against independently calculated values. Forward years and quarters are projected using stated modelling techniques.

Key Features:

Quarterly global market demand update

Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways

Comprehensive management of underlying industry drivers

Global & Regional Analysis Covering the Years 2015 to 2040

Quarterly market demand movements for 2019 and 2020

Data in Excel Workbook

Target Audience:

This report is targeted at carbon black manufacturers, rubber chemical manufacturers and tire manufacturers. The content is suitable for marketing strategies, market research and market insight. Other parties which will find this report valuable include: equipment suppliers, raw material producers, carbon black traders and industry consultants.

Exclusive Content:

Detailed market demands benchmarked against actual usage patterns.

Quarterly market demand movements with historic validations.

Comprehensive market driver management

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature

Scope

Objectives

Information Sources

Assumptions

3. Global & Regional Market Drivers

Automotive Production

Vehicle PARC Growth

Import-Export Balances

Regional Real GDP Growth

Segment Specific Drivers

4. Global Demand & Benchmarking

5. Regional Demand for All Segments

6. Regional Demand for the Tire Segment

7. Regional Demand for the MRG Segment

8. Regional Demand for the Plastic Segment

9. Regional Demand for Other Segments

10. Appendices

Methodology

General Reporting Principles

Consumer-Up Analysis

Data Validation

Market Segments & Subsegments

11. Additional Documentation

