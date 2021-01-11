Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Market Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Furnace carbon black market demand update using the most recent market drivers and analysis. Yearly demands for 2015 to 2040, Quarterly demands for 2019 & 2020.
The bespoke market intelligence system is used to analyse short-term (quarterly) and long-term (annual) market demand movements by segment (Tire, MRG, Plastics, Others) and region. This is done by updating key market drivers such as automotive production, regional vehicle parcs, international trade, economic outlooks. Segment specific drivers such as product types, technologies and sector-specific outlooks (energy, mining) are also incorporated, as is additional granular analysis for vehicle types and parc developments.
The executive summary provides key takeaways designed for easy transfer into management presentations.
Report Scope:
Key Features:
Target Audience:
This report is targeted at carbon black manufacturers, rubber chemical manufacturers and tire manufacturers. The content is suitable for marketing strategies, market research and market insight. Other parties which will find this report valuable include: equipment suppliers, raw material producers, carbon black traders and industry consultants.
Exclusive Content:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global & Regional Market Drivers
4. Global Demand & Benchmarking
5. Regional Demand for All Segments
6. Regional Demand for the Tire Segment
7. Regional Demand for the MRG Segment
8. Regional Demand for the Plastic Segment
9. Regional Demand for Other Segments
10. Appendices
11. Additional Documentation
