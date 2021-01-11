REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced today that it has signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in serving science, for Seer to offer Thermo Fisher’s Orbitrap Eclipse Tribid™ and Orbitrap Exploris 480™ mass spectrometry systems. The agreement will enable Seer to offer the Orbitrap platform in combination with its Proteograph Product Suite to provide its customers with a complete workflow, which aims to expand the proteomics market and accelerate adoption of unbiased, deep, large-scale proteome analysis, particularly among those who are adding proteomics capabilities, such as genomics and multi-omics researchers and companies.



The Proteograph Product Suite comprises Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, an automation instrument, and software that enables proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, and depth and breadth of data. Coupled with the Orbitrap Eclipse Tribid and the Orbitrap Exploris 480 systems, which offer high resolution mass spectrometry at scale, this solution has the potential to enable customers across a range of applications to arrive at novel proteomics insights using optimized protocols designed for unbiased and deep proteome analysis with high reproducibility and ease of use.



“We believe that enabling unbiased, deep, rapid and large-scale proteomics across a range of markets and applications is critical to advancing our understanding of biology and its application to medicine”, said Omead Ostadan, President and Chief Operating Officer for Seer. “By providing our customers with a complete end-to-end solution that couples our Proteograph Product Suite with Thermo Fisher’s highly sensitive and most advanced Orbitrap mass spectrometry systems, we can expand the use of proteomics in conjunction with genomics. We believe this is both a significant opportunity and unmet need. We look forward to partnering with Thermo Fisher to expand the use of proteomics studies, deepening biological insights and their medical application.”

In addition, Thermo Fisher and Seer will also collaborate to deliver unique solutions that further enable customers to scale their proteomics studies to optimize existing workflows, develop new workflows, and coordinate development programs.

"We are excited to partner with Seer to increase access to unbiased, deep proteomics at scale”, said Mitch Kennedy, President, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our collaboration with Seer demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding proteomics workflows for our customers across a range of applications, including emerging applications such as proteogenomics. We believe the combined workflow of our industry leading Orbitrap platforms with Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite will equip current customers with new capabilities to drive their studies and will simplify adoption of proteomics among new customers who are looking to complement their genomics and scalable multi-omics capabilities.”

The Orbitrap Eclipse Tribid and Orbitrap Exploris 480 systems will be available immediately through Seer as a combined solution together with its Proteograph Product Suite. To learn more, visit www.seer.bio.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. Seer is developing its Proteograph, which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s ability to successfully execute the development and commercialization of its Proteograph; Seer’s ability to implement its strategic plans for its business and its Proteograph; Seer’s ability to expand life sciences markets through the use of its technology; the demand for Seer’s Proteograph, and the combined solution offered by the commercial agreement, from its target customers and in general. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

