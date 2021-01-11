Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women in Tech Leadership" conference from Info-Tech Research Group has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The comprehensive Women in Tech Leadership Program creates an environment for the participants to focus on the leadership matters most relevant to women in technology, and ultimately create their own leadership brand.



Why Attend?

Attend role-specific workshops designed to help you rapidly drive value

Benchmark your current strategies and initiatives with other leading companies

Participate in unsurpassed formal and informal networking opportunities to share, collaborate, and exchange ideas

Digest Info-Tech's industry-leading research concerning the latest trends affecting your organization

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltghb



Source: Info-Tech Research Group

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900