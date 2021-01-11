New York, NY, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Construction Chemicals Market By Product (Concrete Admixture, Concrete adhesives, and Concrete sealants) and By End-user (Non-residential & infrastructure and Residential): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Construction Chemicals Market was estimated at USD 37 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 62 Billion by 2026. The global Construction Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Construction chemicals are specialty materials that are critical for sustainable buildings and energy conservation, increase the longevity of buildings, and further enhance environmental hazards. Construction chemicals are chemical compounds used to change the properties of construction materials. Such chemicals reduce the water consumption of buildings. They have an important role to play in improving general construction and non-construction efficiency. Such chemicals can be divided into different product categories, including concrete products, building sticks, screens, and protective coatings. Polymers are the primary raw materials used in almost every chemical building formulation. The chemical manufacturer, the retailer of industrial construction materials, and the end-user are always working together to produce the right product.

Get revised Free Sample Report of Construction Chemicals Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 180+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes Updated List of table & figures

• Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Infrastructure is the most lucrative chemical building market in the world. Despite the development and urban planning that drives the need for sustainable infrastructure and environmentally friendly goods, this is the first choice for new entrants. Likewise, chemical products, such as concrete mixtures, help to minimize the amount of cement and water normally required during construction. Construction chemicals are needed to meet the needs of the growing world population and of the urbanization in question. Increasing demands for earthquake-resistant structures around the Asia Pacific Fire Ring and North and Latin America's East Coast as well as Europe's and Asia Pacific's Alpide Belt would boost market demand for robust and weather-resistant structures and infrastructures.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the construction chemicals market, but not restricted to include 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Bolton Group, Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd, Chryso SAS, CICO Group, Conmix Ltd, DowDuPont, Fosroc Inc., Franklin International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LafargeHolcim, MAPEI SpA, MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd, Nouryon, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Thermax Global, and others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716

On the basis of Product, concrete admixture dominated the market in 2019, the concrete admixtures are components added to the concrete blend before or during the blending. This segment is forecasted to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its properties such as changing the characteristics of hardened concrete, thus improving its performance during the process of mixing, healing, carrying, etc.

Based on the end-user, the residential segment held the leading market share in 2019 for the global construction chemical industry. This segment is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for residential housing in rural as well as urban areas.

Browse the full “Construction Chemicals Market By Product (Concrete Admixture, Concrete adhesives, and Concrete sealants) and By End-user (Non-residential & infrastructure and Residential): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716

The global Construction Chemicals market is estimated to be valued at USD 35billion by 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The market for the chemical building is anticipated to bolster over the forecast period. Increased construction work in the Asia-Pacific region, enhanced adoption of new technology, and advanced building processes are some of the variables that drive the market growth studied. Increased environmental legislation on VOC emissions continues to be a barrier to market growth.

The building chemical industry is powered solely by multinational construction and infrastructure development operations worldwide. The fast-growing Asia-Pacific construction industry, led by China and India, will have a significant impact on product demand during the forecast period. The growing demand for earthquake-resistant structures around the Asia Pacific Fire Ring and the East Coast of North and Latin America, along with Europe and the Asia Pacific Alpine Belt, is increasing the market demand for more weather-proof structures and installations.

Construction Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Asia Pacific held the majority of shares in 2019, and this segment is anticipated to bolster even more throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributable to the rising population in this region combined with increasing income, and urbanization.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the Construction chemicals market as follows:

Global Construction chemicals Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Concrete Admixture

Concrete adhesives

Concrete sealants

Global Construction chemicals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Non-residential & infrastructure

Residential

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the Construction Chemicals market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 7.5%.

It was established through primary research that the Construction Chemicals market was valued at around USD 35 billion in 2019.

After secondary research, we performed face to face interviews to validate our data. The insights interviewee’s declared that Concrete Admixture is the most used product for the global Construction Chemicals market.

On the basis of the end-user, the residential segment dominated the global Construction Chemicals market in 2019. It accounted for around a 62% share of the total market in 2019.

The Concrete Admixture segment, on the basis of product segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 39% share, in 2019.

Key Recommendations from Analysts

Based on the exhaustive secondary research done by our team, the Concrete Admixture is anticipated to become the most demanding product in the upcoming years, owing to the growing demand for Construction Chemicals from the construction industry for various end-use applications.

As per our analysts, APAC recorded the highest market share of more than 40% by 2026, and the market is expected to bolster in this region, resulting in creating lucrative opportunities for new players.

Growing at a CAGR of around 7.5%, the Construction Chemicals market provides numerous opportunities for all of the involved stakeholders across the entire value chain.

Our analysts have identified Concrete Admixture and Residential categories as the leading investment pockets for the Construction Chemicals market in terms of product and end-user segmentation respectively.

Our analysts recommend the emerging players to focus on the residential segment owing to the substantial growth of the construction industry, especially in APAC and Middle-eastern regions, and increased adaptation of the residential building.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716

Related Reports:

Liquid sodium silicate Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/liquid-sodium-silicate-market-by-type-degradation-of-1179

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/polyethylene-glycol-peg-market-by-applicationmedical-personal-care-1183

Heat Exchanger Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-heat-exchanger-market-by-application-finish-polishing-1192

Levothyroxine sodium Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/levothyroxine-sodium-market-by-type-powder-and-tablets-1203

Nanocellulose Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nanocellulose-market-by-type-microfibrillated-cellulose-and-cellulose-1209

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com