New York, NY, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Construction Chemicals Market By Product (Concrete Admixture, Concrete adhesives, and Concrete sealants) and By End-user (Non-residential & infrastructure and Residential): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.
According to the research study, the global Construction Chemicals Market was estimated at USD 37 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 62 Billion by 2026. The global Construction Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Construction chemicals are specialty materials that are critical for sustainable buildings and energy conservation, increase the longevity of buildings, and further enhance environmental hazards. Construction chemicals are chemical compounds used to change the properties of construction materials. Such chemicals reduce the water consumption of buildings. They have an important role to play in improving general construction and non-construction efficiency. Such chemicals can be divided into different product categories, including concrete products, building sticks, screens, and protective coatings. Polymers are the primary raw materials used in almost every chemical building formulation. The chemical manufacturer, the retailer of industrial construction materials, and the end-user are always working together to produce the right product.
Infrastructure is the most lucrative chemical building market in the world. Despite the development and urban planning that drives the need for sustainable infrastructure and environmentally friendly goods, this is the first choice for new entrants. Likewise, chemical products, such as concrete mixtures, help to minimize the amount of cement and water normally required during construction. Construction chemicals are needed to meet the needs of the growing world population and of the urbanization in question. Increasing demands for earthquake-resistant structures around the Asia Pacific Fire Ring and North and Latin America's East Coast as well as Europe's and Asia Pacific's Alpide Belt would boost market demand for robust and weather-resistant structures and infrastructures.
Top Market Players
Some of the essential players operating in the construction chemicals market, but not restricted to include 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Bolton Group, Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd, Chryso SAS, CICO Group, Conmix Ltd, DowDuPont, Fosroc Inc., Franklin International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LafargeHolcim, MAPEI SpA, MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd, Nouryon, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Thermax Global, and others.
On the basis of Product, concrete admixture dominated the market in 2019, the concrete admixtures are components added to the concrete blend before or during the blending. This segment is forecasted to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its properties such as changing the characteristics of hardened concrete, thus improving its performance during the process of mixing, healing, carrying, etc.
Based on the end-user, the residential segment held the leading market share in 2019 for the global construction chemical industry. This segment is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for residential housing in rural as well as urban areas.
Browse the full “Construction Chemicals Market By Product (Concrete Admixture, Concrete adhesives, and Concrete sealants) and By End-user (Non-residential & infrastructure and Residential): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716
The global Construction Chemicals market is estimated to be valued at USD 35billion by 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The market for the chemical building is anticipated to bolster over the forecast period. Increased construction work in the Asia-Pacific region, enhanced adoption of new technology, and advanced building processes are some of the variables that drive the market growth studied. Increased environmental legislation on VOC emissions continues to be a barrier to market growth.
The building chemical industry is powered solely by multinational construction and infrastructure development operations worldwide. The fast-growing Asia-Pacific construction industry, led by China and India, will have a significant impact on product demand during the forecast period. The growing demand for earthquake-resistant structures around the Asia Pacific Fire Ring and the East Coast of North and Latin America, along with Europe and the Asia Pacific Alpine Belt, is increasing the market demand for more weather-proof structures and installations.
Construction Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis
By region, Asia Pacific held the majority of shares in 2019, and this segment is anticipated to bolster even more throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributable to the rising population in this region combined with increasing income, and urbanization.
