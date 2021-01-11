LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems, and a supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE), announced today that it has fulfilled multiple orders for PPE from government agencies including the United States Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These orders were quickly processed and shipped in coordination with our strategic partner, Kiernan Group Holdings (KGH), a risk management firm headquartered in Alexandria, VA.



GTX and KGH partnered in 2018 to bring GTX’s flagship wearable tech solution, the patented GPS SmartSoles , to communities requiring an added layer of oversight protection for vulnerable seniors. The partnership has since expanded to include sensor-based technology and PPE health & safety products to the law enforcement, homeland security and defense communities.

“Expanding our partnership with GTX to provide PPE was the easiest decision we made since this pandemic began,” stated Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, CEO of KGH. “We are in the risk management business where preparedness always matters and our partnership with GTX helps protect those who protect our communities, educate our children, and stand on the frontlines. GTX provides exactly what the customer needs, whether that person is a parent, educator, first responder, or member of our military: a consistent supply of high-quality products, many made in the U.S.A., fair market pricing, and fast and dependable delivery. In this complex environment, our mission is to best support those who serve us because access to PPE should not be complicated.”

“As the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, now more than ever there is a growing need for just in time delivery of crucially needed protective equipment and COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kits. In partnership with KGH, we have expanded our ability to support government agencies and gained visibility into additional market sectors, while empowering KGH to provide a wide range of health and safety products to the community,” commented Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp.

GTX recently launched COVID Antibody test kits and has noticed a significant increase in demand. Available at wholesale volume pricing and direct to consumers on GTX’s website which is currently selling 2 Rapid Test kits for $34.99 with free shipping.

Number one question asked - Why Do We Need Antibody Testing?

Answer - Not everyone who gets SARS-CoV-2 or COVID has symptoms. Your body makes antibodies when it fights an infection, like COVID-19. The same thing happens when you get a vaccine . That is how you build immunity to a virus.

The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test is not checking for the virus itself. Instead, it looks to see whether your immune system has responded to the infection. This is vital information to know before getting a vaccine and after receiving the vaccine. The simple to use with 97% accuracy test, looks for one or both kinds of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

IgM antibodies, which happen early in an infection.

IgG antibodies, which are more likely to show up later.

Widely known as a health and safety medical solutions provider, its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also distributes an extensive line of Personal Protective Equipment “PPE” , is a GSA-approved military and government supplier, and owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space. GTX also recently soft launched its NFC Veritap solution for contactless logistics tracking.

Many of the Company’s products are available at its online store , Amazon and through domestic and international distributors. To find out more about how you can become an authorized reseller of GTX products, contact us at info@gtxcorp.com

As COVID-19 infections cross the 21 million mark, with record hospitalizations and deaths soaring across much of the United States. GTX highly recommends the 3 W’s to reduce the risks of COVID -Wear a mask, Wash and Sanitize your hands and Watch your distance.

About KGH

KGH is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), headquartered in Alexandria VA., founded in 2009 by practitioners with extensive earned experience in law enforcement, intelligence, and the emergency preparedness communities. KGH is a global leader in preparedness and resiliency training, specifically designed for dispersed, deployed and remote workforces. The company provides a suite of enterprise level risk management services and technology discovery and exploitation for the public and private sectors.

www.kiernan.co ; https://gotpreparedness.com/

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

GTX Blog https://gtxcorp.com/press/

