NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
January 11, 2021 at 15:30 EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Dark May Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Huuhtanen Teemu
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210111134625_2
Transaction date: 2021-01-08
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 624 Unit price: 2.27 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,982 Unit price: 2.26 EUR
(3): Volume: 480 Unit price: 2.26 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 6,086 Volume weighted average price: 2.26103 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
