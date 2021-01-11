NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

January 11, 2021 at 15:30 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Dark May Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Huuhtanen Teemu

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210111134625_2

Transaction date: 2021-01-08

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 624 Unit price: 2.27 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,982 Unit price: 2.26 EUR

(3): Volume: 480 Unit price: 2.26 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 6,086 Volume weighted average price: 2.26103 EUR



