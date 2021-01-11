MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced it has licensed revolutionary AI to unlock the human voice as a meaningful measurement of health. The AI technology is a mobile app that is a mental health monitoring tool based on voice tone and context analysis. Characteristics of the human voice, such as voice tone and context analysis, are what medicine labels vocal biomarkers.



Vocal biomarkers reveal vital information about an individual’s health, as well as help in detecting serious diseases and health risks. They are medical signs coming from features in the human voice, similar to other biomarkers like pulse and blood pressure. Capturing and analyzing subtle changes in the human voice, like pitch, intensity, vocal tract coordination, jitters, shimmers, tremors, and pauses, creates a range of health measurements that provide a more complete picture of an individual's health in seconds.

The AI app is capable of analyzing the human voice to identify dishonest answers to questions about behavior. This will assure researchers and medical professionals get honest, concrete answers. AI voice technology can aid with early detection and prognosis of potential mental health problems, like bipolar disorder and depression, as well as provide a more complete picture of our health. Psychedelic researchers or medical providers using our Ehave dashboard, or collaborating with our dashboard, will be able to use our AI technology to intake and run their clinical trials and or research.

Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Ehave said, “Ehave will now be able to provide Psychedelic mental health professionals the ability to help recognize early signs of psychiatric illness and provide them a means of monitoring treatment responses. We have simplified the process and condensed it to an app that will reside on the phone the patient already has. Instead of reacting to patient's mental health issues, Ehave will be able to provide our mental health partners an opportunity to prevent the issue before it happens. This will be useful in treating patients with conditions that are underdiagnosed, like mood and anxiety disorders.”

More frequent than cancer, diabetes, or heart disease, mental illnesses affect over 450 million people worldwide and can be life-threatening. Mental health disorders are projected to overtake all physical diseases as a more recurrent cause of disability.

Download the Yuru stress test & self-care app by KOGNITIV APPS, OOO for iPhone to track your mental health on Apple's App Store

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader in digital therapeutics and developer of KetaDASH, a home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine infusions. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. The Ehave Telemetry Portal is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Ehave also owns 75.77% of psychedelic company 20/20 Global’s outstanding shares. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

