Year-over-year search & advertising revenue growth rates exceeded fourth quarter expectations due to both PC user growth and stronger monetization



Opera planning to report fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on February 25th

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today it expects fourth quarter 2020 results to exceed the top-end of both its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges. Opera had initially guided to fourth quarter revenue of $45 to $47 million and adjusted EBITDA of $10 to $12 million.

“The fourth quarter was a strong end to 2020. We continued to exceed our expectations both on users and monetization, leading to a significant acceleration in our year-over-year search & advertising growth rates,” said Song Lin, Co-CEO. “Further, execution in our core business is expected to drive accelerating year-over-year growth rates in 2021 before factoring in any potential from our new initiatives.”

Opera plans to report its full fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on February 25th, 2021.

