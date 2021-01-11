New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251397/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on industrial remote terminal unit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in sales and revenue with the support of e-commerce and growing pipeline and terminal projects. In addition, increase in sales and revenue with the support of e-commerce is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial remote terminal unit market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The industrial remote terminal unit market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wireless industrial RTU

• Wired industrial RTU



By End-user

• Oil and gas industry

• Power generation industry

• Chemical and petrochemical industry

• Water and wastewater industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising investments in shale oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial remote terminal unit market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial remote terminal unit market covers the following areas:

• Industrial remote terminal unit market sizing

• Industrial remote terminal unit market forecast

• Industrial remote terminal unit market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251397/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001