On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 4 January to 8 January 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 12,620 156.83 1.979.172 4 January 2021

5 January 2021

6 January 2021

7 January 2021

8 January 2021 300

400

500

500

500 170.00

169.31

175.19

178.42

185.80 51,000

67,724

87,595

89,210

92,900 Accumulated under the programme 14,820 2,367,601

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 4 January 2021– 8 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 14,820 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.190% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments