Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Country Risk Guide" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



International Country Risk Guide is one of the world's best commercial sources of country risk analysis and ratings. Updated monthly, ICRG monitors 140 countries. Each 200+-page issue provides financial, political, and economic risk information and forecasts. ICRG's statistical tables assign values to the 22 indicators underlying ICRG's business-oriented model for quantifying risk, examining such country-specific elements as currency risk, political leadership, the military and religion in politics, and corruption.



Print: A monthly 200-page bound volume. Soon ICRG will increase its coverage from 140 to 145 countries. Each month, ICRG provides 18 tables (over 85 pages) of in-depth statistical ratings based on the industry-standard ICRG model. Each issue also includes textual analysis of recent changes in ratings. A complete explanation of the ICRG methodology is included to allow customization of ratings.



CD-ROM: A monthly CD containing the latest 12 issues of ICRG, including all textual analysis and statistical ratings, in PDF format. Statistical tables are also provided in Microsoft Excel format for ease of use.



Online: A fast, easy-to-use website with all of the information contained in the print version and more. Current and historical text analysis is provided in fast-loading html pages. Current statistical data, as well as the previous three months, are also available. All statistical tables can be downloaded in Microsoft Excel format.



Countries Covered



- Albania

- Algeria

- Angola

- Argentina

- Armenia

- Australia

- Austria

- Azerbaijan

- Bahamas

- Bahrain

- Bangladesh

- Belarus

- Belgium

- Bolivia

- Botswana

- Brazil

- Bulgaria

- Burkina Faso

- Cameroon

- Canada

- Chile

- China

- Colombia

- Congo

- Congo DR

- Costa Rica

- Cote d'Ivoire

- Croatia

- Cuba

- Czech Republic

- Denmark

- Dominican Republic

- Ecuador

- Egypt

- El Salvador

- Estonia

- Ethiopia

- Finland

- France

- Gabon

- Gambia

- Germany

- Ghana

- Greece

- Guatemala

- Guinea

- Guinea-Bissau

- Guyana

- Haiti

- Honduras

- Hong Kong

- Hungary

- Iceland

- India

- Indonesia

- Iran

- Iraq

- Ireland

- Israel

- Italy

- Jamaica

- Japan

- Jordan

- Kazakstan

- Kenya

- Korea, D.P.R.

- Korea, South

- Kuwait

- Latvia

- Lebanon

- Liberia

- Libya

- Lithuania

- Luxembourg

- Madagascar

- Malawi

- Malaysia

- Mali

- Malta

- Mexico

- Moldova

- Mongolia

- Morocco

- Mozambique

- Myanmar

- Namibia

- Netherlands

- New Zealand

- Nicaragua

- Niger

- Nigeria

- Norway

- Oman

- Pakistan

- Panama

- Papua New Guinea

- Paraguay

- Peru

- Philippines

- Poland

- Portugal

- Qatar

- Romania

- Russia

- Saudi Arabia

- Senegal

- Serbia

- Sierra Leone

- Singapore

- Slovakia

- Slovenia

- Somalia

- South Africa

- Spain

- Sri Lanka

- Sudan

- Suriname

- Sweden

- Switzerland

- Syria

- Taiwan

- Tanzania

- Thailand

- Togo

- Trinidad & Tobago

- Tunisia

- Turkey

- Uganda

- Ukraine

- United Arab Emirates

- United Kingdom

- United States

- Uruguay

- Venezuela

- Vietnam

- Yemen

- Zambia

- Zimbabwe



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4hle5



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900