New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial WLAN Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166354/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on industrial WLAN market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of Industry 4.0 and enhancing connectivity in businesses. In addition, emergence of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial WLAN market analysis includes the technology segment, end-user segment, and geographical landscapes.



The industrial WLAN market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• 802.11ac

• 802.11n

• 802.11a/b/g



By End-user

• Water and wastewater

• Power

• Oil and gas

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial WLAN market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial WLAN market covers the following areas:

• Industrial WLAN market sizing

• Industrial WLAN market forecast

• Industrial WLAN market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166354/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001