Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Music Streaming Market By Content Type (Audio and Video), By Platform (Apps and Browsers), By Service Type (On-demand Streaming and Live Streaming), By End User (Individual and Commercial) By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Music Streaming Market size is expected to reach $60.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 16% CAGR during the forecast period. The transmission of music in a compressed state by utilizing the internet is termed Music streaming. It can be recovered and played, according to the user's time and convenience without downloading it manually. The music streaming services do not occupy any space in the storage device. It also offers a person to access millions of songs as per their choice. There is a rising graph of internet users and increasing usage of smartphones and laptops in the world that are contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising digitization and customer preference to adopt advanced consumer electronic products are some of the major reasons that will fuel the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the availability of unique and dormant music according to the user's time and mood is another reason to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, some technological development like growth in voice recognition technology to improve consumer experience is another reason behind the growing market of streaming music during the forecast period. Although, growing piracy in the world is acting as a restraint of the market. Additionally, low profit, expenditure on the licensing process, and high competition are some of the major factors that restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Almost every country has been affected by the spread of the COVID-19 virus and declared a lockdown in their country. This pandemic resulted in an increasing number of users, who are engaged in live streaming through platforms like Instagram and YouTube. According to Tencent Music Entertainment, the revenue from online music subscriptions is increased by 70% in the first quarter of the year 2020. In addition, online music paying users have increased to 42.7 million with a year-over-year increase of 50%. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of live streaming and the accessibility of the users to local content on such online platforms are also contributing to the growth of the market.



By Content Type



Based on Content Type, the market is segmented into Audio and Video. The audio category of the market has dominated and accounted for the major revenue share in 2019. This is owing to increasing the number of commercial users, which includes cafes, restaurants, pubs, and Gyms, who plays a song on their commercial places for entertainment. Many customers prefer to listen to music while working, exercising, commuting, and doing household work is acting as a driver of the market.



By Platform



Based on Platform, the market is segmented into Apps and Browsers. The app category has dominated and computed for the largest revenue share of the market in 2019. This category is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This thing has resulted in the availability of millions of tracks on an app that can be accessed for free. Many users also buy some songs that are available on these apps.



By Service Type



Based on Service Type, the market is segmented into On-demand Streaming and Live Streaming. The On-demand Streaming market dominated the Global Music Streaming Market by Service Type 2019. The Live Streaming market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during (2020 - 2026).



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Individual and Commercial. The commercial end-user category includes places like salons, pubs, restaurants, gyms, and cafes. This category is anticipated to grow remarkably during the forecast period due to the rising need to offer better ambiance to attract customers. Furthermore, music keeps the employees happy and maintains their energy while doing their respective work. Hence, commercial place owners are mostly adopting music streaming services.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest revenue share in the market in 2019. The regional market is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of main players of the market like Apple, Amazon, Pandora, and Google is one of the main reasons that are driving the market in that region. Furthermore, in Asia-Pacific, the market is also anticipated to offer a freemium model of streaming services to support the volume-driven market in this region and maintain the existing customers and attract new potential customers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, Inc. and Apple, Inc. are the forerunners in the Music Streaming Market. Companies such as SoundCloud Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., iHeartMedia, Inc., Deezer S.A., Spotify Technologies S.A., Sirius XM Holdings, Inc., Aspiro AB, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google, Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Tencent Holdings Ltd.), Spotify Technologies S.A., SoundCloud Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (Pandora Media, Inc.), iHeartMedia, Inc. (Thomas H. Lee Partners), Deezer S.A. (Access Industries Holdings LLC) and Aspiro AB (Tidal).



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Jan - 2020, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Music Streaming Market by Content Type

4.1 Global Music Streaming Audio Market by Region

4.2 Global Music Streaming Video Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Music Streaming Market by End User

5.1 Global Individual Music Streaming Market by Region

5.2 Global Commercial Music Streaming Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Music Streaming Market by Platform

6.1 Global Apps Music Streaming Market by Region

6.2 Global Browsers Music Streaming Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Music Streaming Market by Service Type

7.1 Global On-demand Streaming Music Streaming Market by Region

7.2 Global Live Streaming Music Streaming Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Music Streaming Market by Region

8.1 North America Music Streaming Market

8.2 Europe Music Streaming Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Music Streaming Market

8.4 LAMEA Music Streaming Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.4.3 Geographical Expansions:

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Apple, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Product and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Google, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Tencent Holdings Ltd.)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Research & Development Expense

9.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5 Spotify Technologies S.A.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6 SoundCloud Ltd.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7 Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (Pandora Media, Inc.)

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8 iHeartMedia, Inc. (Thomas H. Lee Partners)

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.4.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.9 Deezer S.A. (Access Industries Holdings LLC)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10. Aspiro AB (Tidal)

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2ovv9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900