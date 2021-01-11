Cannabis License Procurement for Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana, and Mississippi now available



Denver, CO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Gateway Proven Strategies (GPS), the cannabusiness consulting firm offering in-depth services to a broad range of industries and sectors, is pleased to announce that it will be offering license procurement consultation to the five new US states that are about to legalize cannabis use for medical or recreational purpose.

The five new emerging markets for the American cannabis industry are New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota, Arizona, and Mississippi. Currently, 15 states have legalized the use of cannabis for recreation, and 35 states allow medical use along with the District of Columbia. GPS offers licensing and compliance services to marijuana entrepreneurs and businesses, along with legal and operational assistance for hemp licensing, marijuana licensing, audits for compliance, inventory reconciliation, and any supplemental support for licensing.

“We carry over 200 years of collective experience and are highly qualified in the cannabusiness space. Our clients receive reliable solutions to form and run sustainable operations. We have a global network along with in-house experts for consulting on all aspects of marijuana and hemp businesses,” said a spokesperson for GPS.

Cannabis startups are in a critical phase in this period, as new markets are opening up. The opening of new states is often perceived as a situation to get the first move advantage. Firms like GPS help them navigate the legal and compliance map since every state presents its unique regulatory framework to address and take into account.

The opening of the cannabis industry has been a gradual process since the first approvals came in 2012 in Colorado and Washington for recreational use. Four out of the new five states have allowed recreational use of marijuana for adults above 21 years. While Mississippi has approved medical usage, South Dakota has permitted both medical and recreational use. Oregon is the first state to allow medical use of psilocybin found in magic mushrooms.

About

Gateway Proven Strategies offers end-to-end services for investors, innovators, incumbents, and government institutions, scaling to each brand's needs with ease. GPS works across all services, from cosmetics to finance and manufacturing. For more information, please visit: www.GPS.Global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gatewayprovenstrategies

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gateway-proven-strategies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GatewayProven

Danielle Staley

800-667-1221

daniellestaley@gps.global