Hazleton, Pennsylvania, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is on track to open the company’s first production facility in the U.S. in Hazleton, Penn. in Spring 2021. The plant will be operated by Pennsylvania’s John Wolfington and NEXUS-1 through Nexii’s Certified Manufacturing program, and will produce green building and retrofit products using Nexii’s breakthrough process and proprietary material, Nexiite.

Wolfington is bringing his deep ties to Pennsylvania, and experience in real estate development, to the facility. With an investment of more than $20 million, NEXUS-1 will create more than 180 new, skilled, green manufacturing jobs to the city of Hazleton. Once fully operational, the plant will be able to produce more than 8 million square feet of building panels every year, serving projects in Northeast U.S. markets, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Current open positions can be found at www.nexii.com/careers.

Nexii entered into a licensed manufacturing agreement with John Wolfington through his NEXUS-1 entity in order to grow the company quickly, manufacture building products at scale and deploy Nexii’s innovative approach to sustainable design, manufacturing and construction, using its proprietary material, Nexiite. NEXUS-1 is working with the city of Hazleton, the Governor’s action team, NEPA Alliance and CAN DO, Inc. to support financing, job creation and training capital toward the opening of the plant.

Stephen Sidwell, CEO of Nexii, said: “The demand for sustainable and affordable buildings in the Northeastern U.S. market is greater than ever. From constructing new residential and commercial buildings that meet and exceed new sustainability and energy efficiency standards to retrofitting existing structures to improve durability and lower operating costs, Nexii is affordably reducing the climate impacts of buildings.”



John Wolfington said: “We are excited to bring innovation back to Hazleton with clean technology that will help transform major markets across the Northeast corridor into greener cities.”

Nexii is committed to tackling the global environmental crisis by accelerating the supply of more sustainable and durable buildings. The company’s innovative green technologies allow for the rapid development of sustainable, cost-efficient, durable and disaster-resilient buildings.

Nexii is growing rapidly to meet skyrocketing market demand for cost-efficient green buildings. Currently, Nexii has one fully operational plant in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, with three new production facilities in development in BC, Alberta, and Ontario, Canada. Nexii’s clients – companies leading the charge to design, build and operate sustainable buildings – include Starbucks, Popeye’s and A&W Restaurants.

About Wolfington:

For nearly 150 years, the Wolfington family legacy has been the pursuit of excellence. From the early days of manufacturing elegant horse-drawn carriages to pioneering the most transformational auto-financing and marketing programs in history, the Wolfingtons continue to develop innovative new transportation, real estate and media ventures across the globe.

About Nexii:

Through its innovative building solutions, Nexii’s mission is to create sustainable, durable, cost-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings. Nexii engages in ongoing third-party testing to ensure the quality and safety of its products across a range of test categories, including strength, durability, and structural integrity. Nexii is well-suited for most building options, including industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential, single-family homes, as well as for the growing retrofit market.

As a company concerned with environmental and social impacts, Nexii is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet by manufacturing and retrofitting truly sustainable buildings.









