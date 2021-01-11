SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvoLogix®, a leading Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) company for corporate legal departments, law firms and government agencies, today announced that legal technology industry veteran Dan Bellopede has joined the company as its chief revenue officer. In this newly created role, Bellopede will oversee customer success, revenue and marketing. He will work with the AdvoLogix team, clients, and partners to build on the company’s recent momentum and further accelerate its growth and new opportunities.



Bellopede brings more than 20 years of experience to the AdvoLogix leadership team, much of which has included accelerating growth at highly sophisticated legal technology software providers including Recommind and Omnivere. Most recently, he worked to grow a legal application built on the Salesforce® platform. Bellopede’s expertise lies within his ability to listen to clients, understand their challenges and help them implement software solutions to address their needs for efficiency, productivity and return on investment.

“I was drawn to AdvoLogix because of the strength and power of the platform,” Bellopede says. “After meeting the team and evaluating the software, I believe there is tremendous opportunity for legal professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments and government entities to improve operational efficiencies and increase productivity though the expanded use of AdvoLogix. I’m excited to be on this team and look forward to working with both existing and new clients and partners.”

“As our company continues to grow, we are focused on adding talented leaders who are capable of building on our momentum to carry us forward. We believe Dan’s customer-centric approach is a great fit for AdvoLogix and welcome him to our team,” says Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix. “He brings a fresh perspective and new ideas for product development, to expand our reach in the legal space and further develop our partner network. His years of experience in the legal technology field will serve us well, and we look forward to the contributions we’re certain he will make to the company.”



About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0abd680-d2e2-4b13-a1fb-c7e8ed4a3f23