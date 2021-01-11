Miami Gardens, Fla, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerplate, the leading hospitality partner to North America’s premier sports entertainment venues, today announced an array of specialty menu items for Monday’s highly anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes. This is the first time the game will be played in Miami, and the food and beverage experience will rise to the occasion, while ensuring all of the appropriate safety protocols for the expected 13,000 fans in attendance. Everything has been coordinated within local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Hard Rock Stadium, a global entertainment destination, was the first stadium worldwide to receive GBAC STAR accreditation. The stadium successfully completed 20 program elements with specific performance and guidance criteria to earn accreditation and has been safely hosting professional and collegiate football games over the past few months, as well as an outdoor theater experience. This video details the safety protocols that have been installed.

“Although this year will look different, this is a championship matchup, and we are prepared to provide a championship level of hospitality,” said Centerplate Chief Executive Office Steve Pangburn. “We are sourcing from South Florida purveyors and employing nearly 1,000 employees to help boost the regional economy and will help curate the finest fan experience in the safest environment possible.”

The experience will feature an online order-ahead food and beverage option via the stadium app, with distinct pickup-only locations in the stadium. There will also be a limited concessions menu featuring only the most popular items and more pre-packaged offerings, to reduce wait time and crowding on the concourses, so people can return to their seats faster.

“The health and safety of everyone continues to be our top priority for the national championship game,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “We hope the diligent planning that has gone into making Hard Rock Stadium a safe environment will create an enjoyable experience for all of our guests.”

Among other changes to the food and beverage program:

Elimination of cash to reduce contact

Elimination of condiment stands on the concourse

Elimination of vendors walking up and down aisles

Gloves and masks required for all food-service employees

Social distance markings to encourage and promote distancing guidelines in common areas

Buffet items to be served by both culinarians and private suite attendants

Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, added, “We know that everything will adhere to rigorous safety standards, while still providing students and fans a fun and tasty addition to their time at the College Football Playoff National Championship.”

There will also be team-inspired, locally authentic creations from Executive Chef Dayanny De la Cruz that will delight Alabama and Ohio State fans.

Finally, 20,000 of Ball Corporation’s infinitely recyclable aluminum cups will also be available for fans. Centerplate is adopting the cups as part of parent company Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 goals and to help forward Hard Rock Stadium’s broader mission to phase out 99.4 percent of single-use plastics at the venue. Hard Rock Stadium became the first professional football arena to feature the aluminum cups at scale when it debuted them during the Miami Dolphins' final home game of the season in December 2019.

