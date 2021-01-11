GIDDY UP Energy Drinks Lassos LAJ & Associates PR Firm to Launch Product Lines

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies Inc. (OTC under symbol RRRT), the makers of Food and Beverage Drinks, has retained public relations guru Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) firm as lead communications agency to position their new food and beverage products in the marketplace. LAJ will develop the company’s media, publicity, social media, and special events strategies. Giddy up Energy Drinks and products are scheduled to launch in 2021.

LAJ has established decade’s long experiences in crafting proven corporate media campaigns in product awareness, messaging, and brand positioning. The boutique firm has managed the careers and communitive relations of high-profile celebrities, major film/television studios, and sports figures. LAJ’s goals and milestones for Giddy Up are clear. To position the company in becoming a high-profile leader in the energy products industries. Media maven, Lynn Allen Jeter had this to say about the union. “Our team at LAJ is looking forward to a productive partnership with Giddy Up. We are excited to be able to combine all platforms of media technologies to bring Giddy Up’s vision of high-quality, healthier energy products to consumers!”

R-Three Technologies Inc. is one of a few black owned energy drink companies in the food and beverage industries. LAJ and Giddy Up will roll-out with its 2021 media campaigns first and second quarters.

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns and special events. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.

About Giddy Up Food and Beverage Products

Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities (www.giddyupenergyproducts.com - www.cenergyNutrition.com)

