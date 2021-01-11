EV Routing delivers the most optimal route including charging time

Trips and charging stops can be planned to take into account both static and dynamic data

January 11, 2021

CES 2021 – Range anxiety is a key concern for many drivers. Therefore, ensuring easy and fast access to chargepoints is essential to persuading drivers to switch to EV vehicles. At the same time, many players in the ride-hailing industry have pledged to electrify their whole fleets and some countries have committed to banning sales of conventional petrol and diesel engine cars. With that in mind, HERE Technologies is unveiling a new EV Routing feature to optimize both private and commercial electric vehicle routing while minimizing the number of charging stops and reducing battery charging times, based on the vehicle’s consumption model.

EV Routing takes into account topography, road geometry, real time traffic information and traffic patterns while planning trips. It can be synced to the consumption model of the vehicle and can be adjusted to different driving styles, loads or weather conditions. EV Routing is a feature of a routing API built on top of HERE map and is included in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) products. It also leverages HERE EV Charge Points , a database that includes vehicle brand, real time availability of charging stations, subscription and pricing information.

“EV Routing does more than show you the way to a charging station. It provides the most optimal route, including charging times, while taking into account static and dynamic data such as charging speed or real time traffic conditions. Not only is EV Routing based on a wide range of parameters, it can also be customized. With EV Routing, HERE goes beyond removing range anxiety and makes EV driving a truly personalized experience,” said Jussi Koski, VP Product Management at HERE Technologies.

