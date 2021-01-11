January 11, 2021

Beyond COVID-19, Philips spotlights care outside of hospital settings in unique, interactive virtual experience

Philips executives Deeptha Khanna and Jeroen Tas talk digital health tech in virtual press conference during CES 2021 Media Day

Philips named CES 2021 Innovation Awards honoree for outstanding technology products across personal and professional health

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, announced its participation in the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, beginning today and running through Jan. 14. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 a year ago, healthcare has experienced a rapid transformation and acceleration of digital health technologies. During CES 2021, Philips will highlight a unique hybrid view of advanced technology solutions fast-tracking healthcare, moving outside the four walls of the hospital and into the home.

Telehealth, including tele-dentistry, virtual care and remote monitoring have played significant roles during the pandemic and will continue to play central roles in health and well-being post COVID-19 and beyond. At this year’s CES 2021, Philips has created an interactive virtual healthy neighborhood that visitors can self-navigate. The immersive experience brings three core storylines to life, demonstrating how Philips digital health technology is supporting consumers and patients alike during COVID-19. From first-time expecting parents, to at-risk people living with chronic – and often related – conditions like cardiac disease, diabetes, or sleep apnea, to those who want to improve their oral health, Philips will spotlight end-to-end solutions to help safely evaluate and monitor people to better manage healthcare at home.

Philips CES 2021 virtual press conference

Philips executives Deeptha Khanna , Chief Business Leader of Personal Health, and Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, will participate in the Philips CES 2021 virtual press conference on Monday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss their vision and experience in the consumer and professional health tech space.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have witnessed a dramatic shift to online, with the majority of our activities now centered in the home. We’re working, shopping, educating and connecting with our caregivers, all from the comfort of our homes. In fact, nearly half of our Personal Health sales are now made online,” said Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader, Personal Health, Philips. “We have also witnessed the reinvention of our homes as a core element of the healthcare pathway, with telehealth, virtual and remote care technologies as the key drivers for change during COVID-19. And these changes are here to stay.”

Philips spotlights remote monitoring, virtual care and digital health solutions at CES 2021

Pregnant mothers are a vulnerable population and may have several concerns and anxieties about the impact of COVID-19 infection on pregnancy [1]. Philips COVID-19 Fetal and Maternal solution within the Avalon product family , including patch and digital twin of the fetal monitor, allows clinicians to monitor vital signs of both mom and baby from home or an isolation room to help reduce unnecessary physical interactions between clinicians and patients.





In the belief that parents should be able to make decisions based on the best possible evidence, Philips and GSK have teamed up to equip Philips’ Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps with comprehensive and reliable information about vaccine preventable diseases and the vaccines that are available. The apps, reaching a combined total of nearly 2 million parents worldwide every day, provide articles and videos about the importance of vaccination, together with a vaccination hub to help parents access comprehensive and reliable information to support conversations with their healthcare professionals, such as which vaccines are relevant and when they need to be administered. Parents are also invited to participate in on-line research to help to better understand their views on different vaccinations.

For people living with health conditions like diabetes or cardiac disease, Philips will highlight its recently introduced biosensor-based solutions for remote monitoring of at-risk chronic disease patients as they transition from the hospital into the home. Philips will also spotlight its end-to-end, clinically proven sleep solutions , designed to help address chronic sleep conditions like sleep apnea from discovery, to diagnosis, through treatment and adherence – even from the home. Being showcased for the first time at CES is the Philips Mask Selector, the first and only clinically validated, 3D facial scanning solution that helps providers fit 9 out of 10 patients with the right mask from the start [2]. The proprietary Mask Selector algorithm offers a novel solution in the shift toward digitization of health care, helping to improve business efficiencies by reducing costs associated with fitting time and mask waste.

Philips debuts new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige at CES

As dentist offices closed for a significant period of time during the height of the pandemic, routine face-to-face dental check-ups came to a standstill. Taking care of oral health at home became more important than ever before. Earlier today, Philips announced the commercial launch of its most recent addition to the Sonicare line of advanced oral care products with the introduction of the Sonicare 9900 Prestige . This latest power toothbrush with Philips SenseIQ technology and in-built artificial intelligence helps make daily brushing as effective as possible. The Sonicare 9900 Prestige is designed to sense, adapt and care for a personalized approach to oral care. It is intuitive, adjusting its settings to a consumer’s personal brushing behavior. For instance, when applying too much pressure, it automatically adjusts the brushing intensity.

Philips addresses key areas of health tech focus in CES panel speaker sessions

During CES 2021, Pat Baird, Regulatory Standards Specialist and Global Head of Software Standards at Philips will address the trustworthiness of AI in healthcare through the lens of the end user including physicians, consumers, professional and family caregivers, public health leaders, medical societies, and regulators. Joining Philips in the discussion on Trust and the impact of AI on healthcare are Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, American Medical Association, and Christina Silcox, PhD, Managing Associate at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University. CES attendees can join the panel session, Jan. 12 at 10:15 a.m. EST.

Building sustainability and battling climate change

Robert Metzke, Global Head of Sustainability for Philips will also speak at CES during an in-depth fireside chat titled “ Building Sustainability and Battling Climate Change .” Robert will give his views on how business leaders are increasingly acknowledging how critical sustainability is to the future. This session will premiere on Jan. 13 at 11:30 a.m. EST. Both speaker sessions will be available on demand for 30 days to all registered CES attendees following the event.

Philips named CES 2021 Innovation Awards honoree

On Dec. 15, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced the CES® 2021 Innovation Awards honorees , including those products recognized as Best of Innovation. Honorees are recognized for outstanding products, upcoming trends and how companies are using technology to change lives for the better. Philips been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards honoree recognized for multiple technology solutions across personal and professional health including the Philips Patient Monitoring Kit; the Philips Wearable Biosensor; the Philips Mask Selector; the Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900; and Philips Teledentistry.

Visit the Philips exhibitor showcase at the all-digital CES 2021 to learn more and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for live updates throughout the event. While the Philips virtual healthy neighborhood experience is built for CES, the platform will be live throughout the year to continue to demonstrate both Personal Health and Connected Care technology solutions supporting consumer health.

[1] Covid-19 related anxiety and concerns expressed by pregnant and post-partum women – a survey among obstetricians (nih.gov): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7445074/ .

[2] 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157).

