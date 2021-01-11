The tiny new product makes a big difference for little ones - and parents - when it comes to getting good sleep



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch , the Silicon Valley-based company that helps everyone get better sleep, announced today a new member of its family of sleep products with the introduction of Rest Mini, the tiniest, dreamiest sound machine to join the suite. Rest Mini is a sleek, compact sound machine designed to help babies and kids fall asleep and stay asleep all night long.

After helping over one million families get better sleep with its products Rest, Rest+ and Restore, Hatch’s continued dedication to bringing better sleep to everyone inspired Rest Mini, a little smart sound machine that creates a calming environment to help babies and kids sleep soundly using eight soothing sound options from white noise to rain. The dreamy nursery necessity allows parents to easily block unwanted background noise for nap time, bedtime, or any time, and encourage longer and deeper rest.

At $39.99, Rest Mini is Hatch’s most affordable product in its lineup. Like Hatch’s other baby-focused products, Rest Mini equips parents with the tools they need to help their little ones fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, helping them develop healthy nighttime routines that grow with them throughout their childhood.

“At Hatch, we’re always looking for ways to help families sleep better, and we love that Rest Mini gives parents a simplified solution to help their babies and kids sleep soundly at an affordable price,” said Ann Crady Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Hatch. “Knowing how important sleep is to overall health, Rest Mini was designed to help children establish healthy bedtime habits from day one, and to give parents one less thing to stress about when it comes to their child’s health.”

Rest Mini connects to WiFi and can be controlled remotely through the Hatch Sleep app, allowing parents to change sounds, adjust volume levels and alter the timer setting settings without waking their little ones. The helpful features that bring better sleep for everyone include:

Soothing sounds : Create the dream sleep environment that works for your family by choosing from 8 different options, including white noise, ocean, water, rain, soft wind, chirping birds, steady heartbeat and a dryer.

: Create the dream sleep environment that works for your family by choosing from 8 different options, including white noise, ocean, water, rain, soft wind, chirping birds, steady heartbeat and a dryer. Control remotely : No more tip toeing! Control sounds, timer and volume from the other room with the simple Hatch Sleep companion app on iOS and Android devices.

: No more tip toeing! Control sounds, timer and volume from the other room with the simple Hatch Sleep companion app on iOS and Android devices. Custom timer : Set sounds to play for any custom duration, whether for just a few minutes to help kids drift off or all night for a consistent, calming sleep space.

: Set sounds to play for any custom duration, whether for just a few minutes to help kids drift off or all night for a consistent, calming sleep space. Easy-touch controls: Play, stop, skip, or adjust Rest Mini’s volume with easy-to-use touch controls on the device.

And this is just the start. Hatch’s all new kids' sleep content is coming soon, which will give parents more options to help their little ones sleep soundly. Arriving later in 2021, the optional kids’ subscription will first be available on Rest Mini, and will feature sleep stories, music & more. All content will grow with your child - from options designed with babies in mind to content created specifically for older children.

Rest Mini is available for $39.99 on Hatch.co and will begin shipping in late January. In addition, Hatch will continue to offer the Hatch Restore for adults and the original Rest and Rest+ for kids, all of which have helped over one million families develop healthy sleep habits. The first-generation Rest has garnered over 10,000 5- star ratings on Amazon, earning it an “Amazon Choice” seal and “Best Seller” status on the site, and a feature in the Top 100 Baby Products on Amazon list.

About Hatch

Babies, kids, adults… everyone feels better after a good night of sleep. And at Hatch, we know sleep — we’ve helped over one million families sleep better, and we’re just getting started. Originally inspired by new parents and their babies, Hatch has evolved our suite of smart sleep products to help humans of all ages and stages develop — and maintain — natural, healthy sleep habits. Designed by experts and loved by parents, our Rest product family now includes the new Rest Mini, Hatch’s latest child sleep solution that offers soothing sounds and remote control capabilities, along with the all-in-one sleep products Rest and Rest+. Hatch also expanded its offerings to include adults last year with the Hatch Restore, a fully-customizable product geared toward helping adults sleep well. Launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and featured on “Shark Tank” in 2016, Hatch is headquartered in Redwood City. For more information, visit Hatch.co .

