The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) on 11 January 2021:

Regarding the approval of the operating budget of the Board of the Company for 2021 and subsequent years.

Adopted resolution:

“1. To establish that the total annual budget for 2021 for the remuneration of the members of the Board of the Company and additional expenses of the Company for ensuring the activities of the Board is EUR 41,580.

2. To establish that until the validity of the decision No. 2 of the 17 December 2019 General Meeting of Shareholders established the amounts of remuneration of the members of the Board and the principles of determining the remuneration of the members of the Board, the amount of the Board's operating budget (in Euro) for 2021 applies to subsequent years. In case of changes in the legislation on taxation and / or a member of the Board is elected a member of the Board Committee of the Group and / or Chairman of the Board or a member of the Board is revoked / resigns from the position of a member of the Board and / or Chairman of the Board, the remuneration of such a member of the Board of the Company (and at the same time the annual budget of the Board) is automatically changed taking into account the amounts of remuneration of the members of the Board established by the decision No 2 of the 17 December 2019 General Meeting of Shareholders, without adopting a new decision of the General Meeting.”

2. Regarding approval of LITGRID AB Board’s decision No. 12 of 18 December 2020 (minutes No. 22).

Adopted resolution:

“To approve amendment agreement No. 1 on 2020. April 30 „Reconstruction of 330 kV voltage transmission line Lithuanian E - Alytus (LN 330)” design and works procurement contract No. 20VP-SUT47 and to amend the essential terms of the contract:

1. Deadline for completion of works - The works must be completed in full and duly by the approved date 29 September 2023 from the date of conclusion of the Contract:

- Phase I (within 15 months from the date of the contract) - construction permits received.

2. The contract price excluding VAT is EUR 15,088,700.0 and including VAT is EUR 18,257,327.0.”