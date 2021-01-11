Challenger 350 aircraft boasts an unparalleled cabin , a smooth ride and the lowest direct operating costs in its category

Latitude 33 Aviation to offer its newest Challenger 350 business jet for charter out of San Diego

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Latitude 33 Aviation are pleased to announce the recent delivery of a brand-new Challenger 350 business jet, which will be available for charter out of the U.S. West Coast.

Latitude 33 Aviation, a private jet charter, executive jet management, and aircraft sales and acquisitions company based in California, will manage the Challenger 350 business jet out of San Diego on behalf of the aircraft owner. The aircraft will be available for charter starting in January 2021.

“The Challenger 350 business jet provides a spacious, comfortable and productive alternative to commercial travel, especially as passengers seek to avoid crowds,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Aircraft, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “The iconic, market-leading Challenger 350 aircraft is a top choice among the most discerning travellers.”

The Challenger 350 aircraft holds the coveted title of best-selling super-midsize business jet for six consecutive years, and is growing increasingly popular in California. In fact, from 2017 until the third quarter of 2020, the Challenger 350 business jet accounts for 60 per cent of super-midsize deliveries in that state, outperforming all of its competitors combined.

Out of San Diego, the Challenger 350 business jet’s range of 3,200 nautical miles – at full fuel with eight passengers – can take passengers to New York or Honolulu, nonstop. This high-performing aircraft can also provide quick and convenient access to ski resorts with high elevation and variable weather such as Aspen, Colorado, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“From day one, our company's mission has always been to deliver a premium level of aircraft management service not found anywhere else. We are pleased to have provided another exceptional acceptance experience for our client and are privileged to have this extraordinary aircraft join our growing fleet of super-midsize aircraft,” said Solomon Short, Director of Operations at Latitude 33 Aviation.

Latitude 33 Aviation manages one of the newest and largest fleets of light, midsize and super-midsize aircraft in North America. The Challenger 350 aircraft continues to take center stage and to be the preferred choice for Latitude 33 Aviation’s luxury travel experiences.

A force in the business jet industry, the Challenger 350 aircraft strengthens its position year after year with enhancements and upgrades to its winning combination of performance and cabin experience. Among pilots, the Challenger 350 aircraft is recognized as being agile, reliable and a pleasure to fly.

About Latitude 33 Aviation

Latitude 33 Aviation manages one of the newest and largest fleets of light, midsize, and super-midsize jets in North America. Founded in 2006 in San Diego and led by two ambitious pilots looking to redefine the private aviation experience, Latitude 33 Aviation is the premier private jet charter, executive jet management, and aircraft sales and acquisitions company that serves a wide variety of travelers and destinations around the world. Welcoming only a discerning selection of new aircraft to their evolving fleet, including four factory-new Challenger 350 aircraft, Latitude 33 elevates the luxury travel experience through high-touch service and ultra-tailored travel. From pre-arrival and in-flight amenities to one-of-a-kind destination experiences, they curate memorable and customized journeys for passengers. Currently, the company manages over 30 client-owned private business jets located throughout San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles airports including Carlsbad, Van Nuys, Hawthorne, Santa Ana, Long Beach, and Fresno, CA; as well as Colorado Springs, CO; Scottsdale, AZ; Houston, TX; Redmond, OR; Seattle, WA; and Nashville, TN. Latitude 33 Aviation is part of the top five percent of U.S. private jet charter operators to achieve the stringent ARGUS Platinum safety rating.

For charter quotes and information on Latitude 33 Aviation’s services, visit L33Jets.com or call 1-800-840-0310.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

