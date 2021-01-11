Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Scaffold Format, Products, Application Areas, Purpose, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the 3D cell culture market. Based on multiple parameters, such as business segment, price of 3D cell culture products, and likely adoption of the 3D cell culture products, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the 3D cell culture systems market in the mid to long term.
An insightful assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering various 3D cell culture systems, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical presence, 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactors), and type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems). In addition, the chapter provides information related to the companies providing 3D culture related services, and associated reagents / consumables.
A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold based products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, and microcarriers), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold based products, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.
A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold free products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold free products, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.
A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of 3D bioreactors, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of 3D bioreactor (single-use, perfusion, fed-batch, and fixed-bed), and typical working volume. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing 3D bioreactors, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.
An insightful analysis, highlighting the applications (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicology, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) for which various 3D cell culture products are being developed / used.
An in-depth analysis of over 8,400 patents that have been filed / granted for 3D cell culture products, between 2015 and 2020, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year, issuing authorities involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis.
An in-depth discussion on the classification of 3D cell culture systems, categorized as scaffold based systems (hydrogels / ECMs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces and microcarriers), scaffold free systems (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems) and 3D bioreactors.
An elaborate discussion on the methods used for fabrication of 3D matrices and scaffolds, highlighting the materials used, the process of fabrication, merits and demerits, and the applications of different fabrication methods.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Types of Cell Cultures
3.3. Morphology of Cells in Culture
3.4. Transition from 2D to 3D Cell Cultures
3.5. Overview of 3D Cell Culturing
3.6. Establishment and Maintenance of Cell Cultures
3.7. Requirements for Maintaining the Health of Cell Cultures
3.8. Need for 3D Cell Culture Systems
3.9. Advantages and Limitations of 3D Cell Culture Systems
3.10. Future Perspectives
4. CLASSIFICATION OF 3D CELL CULTURE SYSTEMS
4.1. 3D Cell Culture Classification
4.2. Scaffold based 3D Cell Cultures
4.3. Scaffold Free 3D Cell Cultures
4.4. Organoids
5. FABRICATION OF 3D MATRICES AND SCAFFOLDS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methods for Fabricating Porous Scaffolds
5.3. Methods for Fabricating Fibrous Scaffolds
5.4. Methods for Fabricating Hydrogels
5.5. Methods for Fabricating Custom Scaffolds
5.6. Methods for Fabricating Microspheres
5.7. Methods for Fabricating Native Scaffolds
6. 3D CELL CULTURE SYSTEMS: DEVELOPER LANDSCAPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. 3D Cell Culture System Developers: Overall Market Landscape
6.3. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by 3D Cell Culture Format and Location of Headquarters
6.4. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Product
6.5. World Map Representation: Analysis by Location of Regional Headquarters
6.6. 3D Cell Cultures: List of Service Providers
6.7. 3D Cell Cultures: List of Assays, Kits and Reagents
7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SCAFFOLD BASED PRODUCTS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scaffold based Products: Overall Market Landscape
7.3. Scaffold Based Products: Developer Landscape
7.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Scaffold based Products
7.5. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Type of Product and Company Size
8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SCAFFOLD FREE PRODUCTS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Scaffold Free Products: Overall Market Landscape
8.3. Scaffold Free Products: Developer Landscape
8.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Scaffold Free Products
8.5. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Type of Product and Company Size
9. MARKET LANDSCAPE: 3D BIOREACTORS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. 3D Bioreactors: Overall Market Landscape
9.3. 3D Bioreactors: Developer Landscape
9.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of 3D Bioreactors
10. KEY APPLICATION AREAS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Cancer Research
10.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening
10.4. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Stem Cell Research
10.5. 3D Cell Cultures in Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering
10.6. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Analysis by Key Application Areas
11. COMPANY PROFILES: SCAFFOLD BASED PRODUCTS (HYDROGEL/ECM DEVELOPERS)
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.1.1. 3D Biotek
11.1.2. Advanced BioMatrix
11.1.3. Alphabioregen
11.1.4. Corning Life Sciences
11.1.5. REPROCELL
12. COMPANY PROFILES: SCAFFOLD FREE PRODUCTS (ORGAN-ON-CHIP DEVELOPERS)
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.1.2. Emulate
12.1.3. InSphero
12.1.4. Mimetas
12.1.5. TissUse
13. COMPANY PROFILES: 3D BIOREACTORS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. BISS TGT
13.3. Celartia
13.4. Cell Culture
13.5. Cesco Bioengineering
13.6. Flexcell International
13.7. PBS Biotech
13.8. Synthecon
14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Types of Funding
14.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Funding and Investment Analysis
14.4 Concluding Remarks
15. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Partnership Models
15.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations
16. PATENT ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Scope and Methodology
16.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Patent Analysis
16.4. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Patent Valuation Analysis
16.5. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations
17. MARKET FORECAST
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
17.3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global 3D Cell Culture Market
17.4. Global 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030
17.5. Global 3D Cell Culture Market: Distribution by Business Segment
17.6. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by 3D Cell Culture Format
17.7. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Type of Product
17.8. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Area of Application
17.9. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Purpose
17.10. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Geography
17.11. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Leading Players, 2020
17.12. Concluding Remarks
18. SURVEY ANALYSIS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Overview of Respondents
18.3. Survey Insights
19. CONCLUSION
20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Cellendes
20.3. Synthecon
20.4. Anonymous
20.5. Anonymous
20.6. BRTI Life Sciences
20.7. Kirkstall
20.8. QGel
20.9. Xylyx Bio
20.10. InSphero
20.11. GSI
20.12. Nanofiber Solutions
21. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rc9nz
