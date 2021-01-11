Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Scaffold Format, Products, Application Areas, Purpose, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the 3D cell culture market. Based on multiple parameters, such as business segment, price of 3D cell culture products, and likely adoption of the 3D cell culture products, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the 3D cell culture systems market in the mid to long term.



An insightful assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering various 3D cell culture systems, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical presence, 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactors), and type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems). In addition, the chapter provides information related to the companies providing 3D culture related services, and associated reagents / consumables.



A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold based products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, and microcarriers), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold based products, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.



A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold free products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold free products, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.



A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of 3D bioreactors, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of 3D bioreactor (single-use, perfusion, fed-batch, and fixed-bed), and typical working volume. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing 3D bioreactors, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.

An insightful analysis, highlighting the applications (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicology, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) for which various 3D cell culture products are being developed / used.



An in-depth analysis of over 8,400 patents that have been filed / granted for 3D cell culture products, between 2015 and 2020, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year, issuing authorities involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis.



An in-depth discussion on the classification of 3D cell culture systems, categorized as scaffold based systems (hydrogels / ECMs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces and microcarriers), scaffold free systems (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems) and 3D bioreactors.



An elaborate discussion on the methods used for fabrication of 3D matrices and scaffolds, highlighting the materials used, the process of fabrication, merits and demerits, and the applications of different fabrication methods.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Types of Cell Cultures

3.3. Morphology of Cells in Culture

3.4. Transition from 2D to 3D Cell Cultures

3.5. Overview of 3D Cell Culturing

3.6. Establishment and Maintenance of Cell Cultures

3.7. Requirements for Maintaining the Health of Cell Cultures

3.8. Need for 3D Cell Culture Systems

3.9. Advantages and Limitations of 3D Cell Culture Systems

3.10. Future Perspectives



4. CLASSIFICATION OF 3D CELL CULTURE SYSTEMS

4.1. 3D Cell Culture Classification

4.2. Scaffold based 3D Cell Cultures

4.3. Scaffold Free 3D Cell Cultures

4.4. Organoids



5. FABRICATION OF 3D MATRICES AND SCAFFOLDS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methods for Fabricating Porous Scaffolds

5.3. Methods for Fabricating Fibrous Scaffolds

5.4. Methods for Fabricating Hydrogels

5.5. Methods for Fabricating Custom Scaffolds

5.6. Methods for Fabricating Microspheres

5.7. Methods for Fabricating Native Scaffolds



6. 3D CELL CULTURE SYSTEMS: DEVELOPER LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. 3D Cell Culture System Developers: Overall Market Landscape

6.3. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by 3D Cell Culture Format and Location of Headquarters

6.4. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Product

6.5. World Map Representation: Analysis by Location of Regional Headquarters

6.6. 3D Cell Cultures: List of Service Providers

6.7. 3D Cell Cultures: List of Assays, Kits and Reagents



7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SCAFFOLD BASED PRODUCTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scaffold based Products: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Scaffold Based Products: Developer Landscape

7.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Scaffold based Products

7.5. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Type of Product and Company Size



8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SCAFFOLD FREE PRODUCTS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scaffold Free Products: Overall Market Landscape

8.3. Scaffold Free Products: Developer Landscape

8.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Scaffold Free Products

8.5. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Type of Product and Company Size



9. MARKET LANDSCAPE: 3D BIOREACTORS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. 3D Bioreactors: Overall Market Landscape

9.3. 3D Bioreactors: Developer Landscape

9.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of 3D Bioreactors



10. KEY APPLICATION AREAS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Cancer Research

10.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening

10.4. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Stem Cell Research

10.5. 3D Cell Cultures in Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

10.6. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Analysis by Key Application Areas



11. COMPANY PROFILES: SCAFFOLD BASED PRODUCTS (HYDROGEL/ECM DEVELOPERS)

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.1.1. 3D Biotek

11.1.2. Advanced BioMatrix

11.1.3. Alphabioregen

11.1.4. Corning Life Sciences

11.1.5. REPROCELL



12. COMPANY PROFILES: SCAFFOLD FREE PRODUCTS (ORGAN-ON-CHIP DEVELOPERS)

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.1.2. Emulate

12.1.3. InSphero

12.1.4. Mimetas

12.1.5. TissUse



13. COMPANY PROFILES: 3D BIOREACTORS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. BISS TGT

13.3. Celartia

13.4. Cell Culture

13.5. Cesco Bioengineering

13.6. Flexcell International

13.7. PBS Biotech

13.8. Synthecon



14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Types of Funding

14.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Funding and Investment Analysis

14.4 Concluding Remarks



15. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Partnership Models

15.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations



16. PATENT ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Scope and Methodology

16.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Patent Analysis

16.4. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Patent Valuation Analysis

16.5. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations



17. MARKET FORECAST

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

17.3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global 3D Cell Culture Market

17.4. Global 3D Cell Culture Market, 2020-2030

17.5. Global 3D Cell Culture Market: Distribution by Business Segment

17.6. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by 3D Cell Culture Format

17.7. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Type of Product

17.8. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Area of Application

17.9. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Purpose

17.10. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Geography

17.11. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Leading Players, 2020

17.12. Concluding Remarks



18. SURVEY ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Overview of Respondents

18.3. Survey Insights



19. CONCLUSION



20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Cellendes

20.3. Synthecon

20.4. Anonymous

20.5. Anonymous

20.6. BRTI Life Sciences

20.7. Kirkstall

20.8. QGel

20.9. Xylyx Bio

20.10. InSphero

20.11. GSI

20.12. Nanofiber Solutions



