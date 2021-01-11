The Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp Peeter Saks submitted his resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with four members: Priit Rohumaa (the Chairman), Hans H. Luik, Indrek Kasela and Aleksandras Česnavičius.





Priit Rohumaa

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

priit@nutshell.ee

