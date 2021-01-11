The board of Real People Investment Holdings Limited has accepted the resignation of independent non-executive director, Mr Kenneth Hopkins, who was also the chairperson of the Company’s Audit Committee and Risk Committee, with effect from 31 December 2020.

Mr Hopkins’ had indicated his intent to resign to the Board early in 2020. Mr Ralph Buddle was appointed during 2020 to succeed Mr Hopkins and has been appointed as chairperson of the Company’s Audit Committee and Risk Committee.

