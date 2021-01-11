New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest published report by Research Dive, the global DevOps market accounted for $4,461.2 million and may reach up to $23,362.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The global market is segmented based on solution, deployment type, end-user, and region.

As per our analysts, the increasing utilization of DevOps platforms by various enterprises for automated software processes is the major factor predicted to boost the growth of the global DevOps market over the forecast period. Moreover, the continuous incorporation of innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver scalable and reliable DevOps solutions & platforms are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the global market growth. However, high costs related with the implementation of advanced DevOps technologies is predicted to hamper the global market growth in the near future.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the growth of the global DevOps market, due to the growing significance of cloud platforms and systems for enhancing business growth through digital transformation. Besides, enterprises around the world are implementing digital transformations services to resume & sustain their business in the pandemic crisis.

Monitoring & Performance Management Segment to Dominate the Market

By solution, the global market is segmented into lifecycle management, monitoring & performance management, analytics, testing & development, and delivery & operations management. Among these, the monitoring & performance management segment is estimated to subjugate the global market and is estimated to surpass $6,410.3 million by 2027. The dominance is majorly attributed to wide utilization of DevOps tools for full-stack monitoring & performance management of infrastructure including databases, cloud networks, app & web servers, and many others.

Cloud Segment to Witness Significant Growth by 2027

By deployment type, the global market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Of these, the cloud deployment type segment valued for $2,944.2 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a considerable growth in the forecast period. This is majorly due to various benefits of cloud-based DevOps platforms, such as quick access anytime & anywhere, lower costs for testing & operation, less costs for deployment, and others.

SMEs Segment to Hold Highest Market Share

By end-user, the global market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Of these, the SMEs segment accounted for $2,292.1 million in 2019 and is expected to register the highest share in the global market by 2027. The increasing adoption of DevOps platforms by SME’s in the development service and software optimization are some factors predicted to amplify the market growth in the forecast period.

North America Region to Lead the Global Market

Regionally, the global industry is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. Europe cardiac pacemakers market is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global industry. This dominance is attributed to the presence of technically advanced economies such as Canada and U.S., which are the prominent innovation hub for developing technologies.

Major Market Players

• Alphabet

• Microsoft

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Cigniti

• IBM

• Oracle

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Broadcom

• Micro Focus

Mergers & acquisitions, technology innovation, and advanced product launches are some of the growth strategies adopted by key industry players. For instance, in January 2017, Cisco Systems completed the acquisition of AppDynamics for US$ 3.7 billion. Cisco decided to distribute agent software of AppDynamics from the public cloud to individual devices that are connected to the IoT.

