SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, developer of the leading digital platform of record for personalized therapeutics, today announced a new suite of flexibility features for its Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) solution. These new PTM® capabilities deliver unprecedented real-time process controls for advanced therapy manufacturers and Healthcare Providers, ultimately providing better care for patients.

Advanced therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapies, are produced via the most complex supply chain in the history of medicine, with rigorous regulatory requirements every step of the way. Manufacturing batches are typically small — often just one single patient-specific product per batch — and rely on highly variable manufacturing processes driven by multiple stakeholders scattered across different geographies and facilities. Orchestrating the production, transport, and patient delivery of each batch requires a high degree of flexibility, so that manufacturers can make adjustments and troubleshoot challenges in real time. Keeping each patient product moving quickly, safely, and compliantly demands digital solutions.

As the leader in advanced therapy supply chain orchestration technology, Vineti knows first-hand what types of support these transformative therapies require. Vineti’s new set of PTM® flexibility features solves critical supply chain workflow challenges that could otherwise hinder advanced therapies and keep some patients — including those facing cancer or rare genetic disorders — from receiving the personalized treatments they need.

“We know what it takes to deliver advanced therapies at scale, and our PTM® platform is making that happen through continuous updates and improvements,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “This new set of flexibility-related features is just one of many ways we’ll be expanding our platform, enabling standards and industrial scale for advanced therapies, and helping to provide better patient care throughout the year ahead.”

PTM® Label Printing

The new PTM® Label Printing solution enables flexible in-process labeling for advanced therapies. Accurate, up-to-date patient and product information, on each and every label, is essential for patient safety. But the in-process nature of the label also has the potential to introduce a great deal of complexity and risk of error. An advanced therapy in-process labeling system requires flexibility, so that advanced therapy manufacturers can control what label content gets printed where and by whom, while maintaining rigorous compliance and quality.

Vineti’s new PTM® Label Printing solution provides multiple options for label printing, even on a per-site basis, ranging from printing to existing on-site printers or cloud connected printers. The flexibility of the PTM® labeling solution enables Vineti to support a wide range of label printing use cases. The system supports a wide variety of label content types and standards, including ISBT-128 and SEC, to provide top-tier compliance and privacy protections.

Order Status Tracking and Rescheduling

The updated PTM® Order Status Tracking solution enables an end-to-end view of each patient product journey, while providing even more real-time flexibility and control. A wide range of biopharmaceutical teams supporting an advanced therapy, from manufacturing and supply chain management to market access and commercialization, can use PTM’s® Order Status Tracking to monitor and respond to key processes for the ordering, collection, manufacturing, transportation, and infusion of each patient product.

Order Status Tracking enables manufacturers to check the progress of each order to see if critical steps are complete, delayed, or on time. The solution also now enables rescheduling, one of the most frequent challenges in advanced therapies. Key steps can now be rescheduled via the Order Status Tracking feature set, and those changes can then be cascaded through the rest of the patient journey to keep all milestones updated and tightly coordinated. The end result is more simplicity and greater control for each patient-specific process.

Additional product information

About Vineti’s PTM® Platform

The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform is the essential engine for advanced therapy supply chains. This industry-leading, purpose-built cloud service is trusted by biopharma clients worldwide to industrialize and scale advanced therapies, ensuring standards, patient safety, security, compliance, and a seamless customer experience. The PTM® platform replaces outdated, costly, disparate, bespoke systems with a single enterprise-grade foundation for scaling personalized therapeutics worldwide. Solving the challenges of medicine’s most complex supply chain at every stage of clinical development and beyond, PTM® accelerates access to advanced therapies and helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers transform patients’ lives.

About Vineti

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the cell and gene therapy process and improves product performance overall. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide, on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com .