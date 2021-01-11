Portland, OR, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Digital PCR Market was estimated at $398 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $1.05 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, rise in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines, and high-end technological advancements fuel the growth of the global digital PCR market. On the other hand, high cost of DPCR devices and several reimbursement issues impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in funding for R&D activities are anticipated to create new growth prospects in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has led to significant increase in demand for highly sensitive molecular diagnostic tools, which in turn boosted the global digital PCR market substantially.

At the same time, imperative requirement of the diagnostic tests for the disease has also paved the way for increased use of increased ddPCR technology and launch of new ddPCR assay for the detection of the virus.

The global digital PCR market is analyzed across technology type, product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on application, the clinical diagnostics segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. The forensics and others segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.7% by 2027.

Based on end-user, the clinical diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost till 2027. Simultaneously, the universities and other organizations segment would register the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions studied through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital PCR market report include 4basebio AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Combinati, Inc., JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., Stilla Technologies, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their stand in the industry.

