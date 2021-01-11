PLYMOUTH, England, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his latest book, “Blind Justice,” author and poet James Bridgwater takes a unique approach to examining the philosophy and moral principles surrounding justice. The story follows a protagonist who, by day, identifies as Mark Wilson, a man whose childhood trauma has led to complications in his adult life, including psychosomatic blindness and dissociative identity disorder. However, by night, he takes on the persona of Blind Justice, a cross-dressing vigilante who hunts and kills pedophiles and other corrupt individuals that have slipped through the cracks of the legal system.

As Blind Justice sets out to rectify the wrongs committed against victims of abuse, Mark and his guide dog, Willow, attempt to put together the pieces of each evening’s affairs and track down the people that his other personality state has targeted. At the same time, Detective Inspector Tracy Hansard works around the clock to put an end to Blind Justice’s lawless killing spree.

Through split-narrative storytelling, Bridgwater offers a variety of perspectives on justice and challenges readers to reconsider what it means and who should have the power to determine how its administered. He also seeks to raise awareness around the impact of trauma on victims and its long-term effects on their mental health and well-being.

Provocative and engaging, “Blind Justice” encourages readers to think critically about the grey areas surrounding right and wrong in society.

“Blind Justice”

By James Bridgwater

ISBN: 9781664112209 (softcover); 9781664112193 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Xlibris

About the author

James Bridgwater is an author and poet. He published his first novel, “Masterstroke,” in 2013 and his autobiography, “Confessions of an Emotional Shipwreck,” in 2016. “Blind Justice” is his third book. He has also written short stories and poems for several anthologies. In addition to reading and writing, Bridgwater enjoys staying involved in his local community, church and theatre. He currently resides in Plymouth, England. To learn more, please visit jamesbridgwater.com.

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0800 056 3182 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

LAVIDGE 4809982600 lstandridge@lavidge.com