Rockville, Maryland, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the launch of Zyter Smart Hospitals™, an end-to-end intelligent solution that connects a hospital’s disparate data systems, departments, people, and the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology devices on Zyter’s robust digital communication and collaboration platform.
Highly secure, HIPAA compliant, and customizable, Zyter Smart Hospitals integrates patient medical device monitoring at the hospital bedside and at home, patient tracking, care team collaborative communication, and medical asset monitoring and tracking through an entire network of connected IoT devices and sensors. Zyter’s comprehensive solution also features a hospital navigation mobile application for patients and visitors, as well as smart, real-time monitoring capabilities for hospital building facilities such as HVAC systems, lighting, security systems, and more.
“Zyter Smart Hospitals is at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare with its smart IoT solutions that span the entire hospital ecosystem,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “With Zyter, the next generation of smart and digitally connected hospitals will gain the competitive advantage of a safer and more personal patient experience, improved operational efficiencies for physicians and staff, and reduced building maintenance costs due to smarter energy management.”
The key features of Zyter Smart Hospitals include:
Ready for 5G connectivity, Zyter Smart Hospitals enables hospitals of all sizes to easily upgrade from legacy hard-wired IT and Wi-Fi systems to a private 5G-enabled IT or cellular network that supports multiple IoT devices. Zyter partners with Qualcomm and other leading telecom companies to provide hospitals with access to enhanced connectivity services.
For more information on Zyter Smart Hospitals, please visit www.Zyter.com/SmartHospitals.
About Zyter, Inc.
Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its solutions including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year (One Planet Awards, Silver). The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.
