TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:G4S plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameGoldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:06/01/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):08/01/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.94%5.12%6.05%1,551,594,436
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		N/AN/AN/A 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62 14,513,797 0.94%
US37441W1080 41,105 0.003%
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A14,554,9020.94%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
Securities LendingOpen 75,808,2414.89%
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 175,808,2414.89%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swap10/08/2021 Cash1,466,8950.09%
Swap22/02/2021 Cash1,461,6520.09%
CFD16/09/2030 Cash376,1070.02%
CFD27/03/2023 Cash146,5360.01%
CFD30/09/2025 Cash91,1310.01%
CFD14/10/2021 Cash31,0660.002%
CFD09/10/2025 Cash3,9570.0003%
CFD14/07/2025 Cash2,3650.0002%
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.23,579,7080.23%
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.   
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.   
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited   
Goldman Sachs
International		 5.02%5.93%
    
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc   
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC   
    
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc   
GSAM Holdings LLC   
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.   
    
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc   
IMD Holdings LLC   
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.   
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC   
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
 
11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, the total amount of voting rights has been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

 

 


Place of completionLondon
Date of completion08/01/2021