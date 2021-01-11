Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third presidential cycle, DemList, the country's most comprehensive free resource for information on events surrounding the Democratic Party, is pleased to announce the launch of the DemList 2021 Presidential Inaugural Calendar.

“Providing a free, informative, effective platform for connecting people to the resources, issues, politics and players goes to the heart of DemList's mission," said DemList Publisher Kimberly Scott.

DemList also publishes the DemDaily political column, dedicated to educating and informing followers on the political topics of the day. The column is followed by Party, public and elected officials, progressives, labor, lobbyists, donors, media, celebrities, activists and voters in every state, DC, the territories and in over 50 countries.

DemList is working with the Presidential Inaugural Committee to post the most current updates on the official ceremonies as they become available. The calendar is also open to allied organizations to submit their state and national fundraising events, forums and meetings related to the January 20, 2021 inaugural.

"During this unprecedented health crisis, when people are unable to meet in person to participate in the historic inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the 46th President and Vice President of the United States, we take pride in providing the trusted, central source for connecting the public to what will truly be a global celebration.”

Scott said most people are now just finalizing plans and encourages people to check the calendar for daily updates as virtual events go up through inauguration.

Scott, a longtime Democratic Political Consultant, said the organization’s convention and inaugural calendars grew out of an informal calendar of events she produced for clients at the 2008 Democratic Convention in Denver, Colorado. "The List" went viral and quickly became the 'go-to' source for Democratic Party insiders.

In 2012, the formally-branded "DemList" Convention Calendar served as the Party-recommended resource-- as profiled in the LA Times, Politico, The Hill, AP, National Journal, Huffington Post, The Pittsburg-Post Gazette, Charlotte Observer and other publications, blogs and media outlets.

The DemList Convention Calendar was again the source for the 2016 Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the 2020 Democratic Convention, the country’s first virtual event of its kind.

