INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notifications on the acquisition and disposal of voting rights (attached).

Additional information:

The Issuer publishes an updated list of shareholders holding or controlling more than 5% of the Issuer's share capital and/or voting rights according to information as of 7 January 2021:

Shareholder name and surname or company name and legal entity code Number of shares owned Portion of share capital,

and voting rights granted

by owned shares %





Indirectly held voting rights, % Total votes, % LJB investments, UAB,

code 300822575





1,380,000 10.49 0 10.49 LJB property, UAB,

code 300822529





1,251,695 9.52 0 9.52 Alvydas Banys





663,640 5.05 20.011 25.06 Irena Ona Mišeikienė





1,308,596 9.95 0 9.95 DIM investment, UAB,

code 301145749





1,190,000 9.05 0 9.05 Invalda INVL, AB,

code 121304349





1,889,123 14.366 18.122 32.49 Cedus invest, UAB,

code 302576631





2,060,000 15.665 0 15.67 Ilona Šulnienė





664,710 5.05 0 5.05

1 According to article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Alvydas Banys is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company LJB Investments, UAB and LJB property, UAB.

2 According to article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Invalda INVL is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company Imoniu Grupe Inservis, UAB and Cedus invest, UAB.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachments