BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric O. Agyeman has released his debut Christian book “Coming to Christ.” As a Prince of Zanzuley, a small village in Ghana, Agyeman had a long journey making his way to the United States which ultimately prepared his path in finding Christ. This love story dives into the author’s life as a royal prince, coming to America, achieving his dreams and his newfound love for Christ with the hopes of making an impact on others.

Throughout the book, readers will be entertained by stories of the author’s everyday encounters, hardships, comic adventures and more. These stories are peppered with Biblical scriptures as readers catch a glimpse into this royal prince’s life. Early in the book, the author discusses the different struggles he experienced. Relatable feelings of betrayal, stress, frustration, anger and rejection consumed him during these difficult times. Agyeman now reflects on these times of distress and examines the life lessons he gained from them. Eventually, in New York City, Agyeman found his love for Christ and his life was changed for the better.

“A lot of people especially young kids do not always know how to achieve their dreams,” said Agyeman. “This book will allow readers to know that they can chase their dreams and find Christ too.”

In “Coming to Christ,” the author also touches on the current pandemic and prays for those going through tough times. Agyeman hopes that readers struggling will take inspiration from his story and know they too can change their lives by coming to Christ.

“Coming to Christ”

By Eric O. Agyeman

ISBN: 9781489730428 (softcover); 9781489730435 (electronic)

Available at the LifeRich Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Eric O. Agyeman is a Prince of Zanzuley, a village in Ghana, a minister, Christian writer and motivational preacher. Agyeman has lived in the United States for over a decade now. He has written three other books and “Coming to Christ” is his first published book.

