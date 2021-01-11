Nacon
|Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
|Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Date
|Nombre total d'actions composant le capital social
|Droits de vote bruts
|Droits de vote nets
|31/12/2020
|84,908,919
|84,908,919
|84,880,391
|NACON - RCS 852 538 461
|Société cotée sur l’Eurolist d’Euronext Paris, compartiment B
|ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP
