Nacon

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social 
     
     
Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers 
     
DateNombre total d'actions composant le capital socialDroits de vote brutsDroits de vote nets 
31/12/202084,908,91984,908,91984,880,391 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
NACON - RCS 852 538 461 
Société cotée sur l’Eurolist d’Euronext Paris, compartiment B 
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP 
  
   



Pièce jointe