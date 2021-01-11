Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.
Paris, January 11th, 2021 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2020:
As a reminder:
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
| Number of
executions
| Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
| Number of
executions
| Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,494
|559,442
|9,270,963.29
|1,655
|649,442
|11,237,091.88
|01/07/2020
|6
|4,000
|64,840.00
|5
|1,500
|24,570.00
|02/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|3
|2,000
|33,700.00
|03/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|90
|1,520.10
|06/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|15
|3,397
|57,375.33
|07/07/2020
|15
|4,043
|66,911.65
|-
|-
|-
|08/07/2020
|4
|3,957
|64,301.25
|-
|-
|-
|09/07/2020
|19
|10,006
|159,195.46
|8
|2,000
|32,400.00
|10/07/2020
|26
|4,994
|77,307.12
|1
|1,000
|15,510.00
|13/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|20
|6,000
|94,620.00
|14/07/2020
|18
|7,000
|108,570.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/07/2020
|6
|6,000
|91,260.00
|14
|3,000
|46,890.00
|16/07/2020
|7
|2,000
|30,100.00
|11
|6,000
|92,520.00
|17/07/2020
|20
|10,000
|150,300.00
|4
|1,000
|15,500.00
|20/07/2020
|2
|1,000
|14,900.00
|7
|2,000
|30,100.00
|21/07/2020
|1
|657
|9,855.00
|13
|3,000
|45,900.00
|22/07/2020
|12
|6,000
|88,980.00
|4
|2,000
|29,700.00
|23/07/2020
|-
|-
|-
|29
|7,000
|106,610.00
|24/07/2020
|17
|4,000
|60,160.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/07/2020
|14
|5,035
|74,518.00
|12
|2,128
|31,643.36
|28/07/2020
|9
|2,000
|29,380.00
|3
|1,000
|14,800.00
|29/07/2020
|8
|3,000
|44,070.00
|4
|2,000
|29,700.00
|30/07/2020
|51
|20,000
|282,600.00
|-
|-
|-
|31/07/2020
|19
|4,000
|55,520.00
|21
|8,000
|113,280.00
|03/08/2020
|9
|4,000
|56,200.00
|7
|4,000
|57,000.00
|04/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|8
|2,000
|28,900.00
|05/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|40
|16,000
|239,200.00
|06/08/2020
|3
|2,000
|29,900.00
|4
|872
|13,254.40
|07/08/2020
|21
|7,000
|103,740.00
|3
|1,000
|15,200.00
|10/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|20
|8,000
|121,280.00
|11/08/2020
|1
|171
|2,691.54
|16
|7,000
|110,600.00
|12/08/2020
|4
|2,000
|31,740.00
|1
|1,000
|16,200.00
|13/08/2020
|6
|2,000
|31,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/08/2020
|12
|4,000
|61,800.00
|9
|2,415
|37,625.70
|17/08/2020
|5
|2,000
|31,040.00
|6
|1,585
|24,979.60
|18/08/2020
|9
|2,000
|30,900.00
|9
|2,000
|31,300.00
|19/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|8
|2,000
|31,580.00
|20/08/2020
|4
|1,000
|15,600.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/08/2020
|1
|1,000
|15,500.00
|1
|1,000
|15,700.00
|24/08/2020
|3
|1,000
|15,600.00
|5
|3,000
|47,550.00
|25/08/2020
|7
|2,000
|31,900.00
|6
|3,000
|48,300.00
|26/08/2020
|2
|1,000
|15,800.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/08/2020
|-
|-
|-
|16
|6,000
|97,500.00
|28/08/2020
|23
|4,000
|65,400.00
|9
|3,000
|49,710.00
|31/08/2020
|48
|8,968
|143,757.04
|1
|1,000
|16,400.00
|01/09/2020
|28
|10,251
|161,658.27
|1
|1,000
|16,000.00
|02/09/2020
|1
|1
|15.79
|36
|12,001
|191,895.99
|03/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|38
|13,000
|212,940.00
|04/09/2020
|23
|3,000
|48,300.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|29
|12,000
|199,080.00
|08/09/2020
|6
|2,000
|33,100.00
|2
|1,000
|16,800.00
|09/09/2020
|32
|10,179
|166,426.65
|-
|-
|-
|10/09/2020
|8
|5,000
|80,450.00
|1
|1,000
|16,400.00
|11/09/2020
|1
|1,000
|15,900.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|18
|3,000
|48,360.00
|15/09/2020
|10
|6,001
|95,955.99
|1
|1
|16.20
|16/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|11
|7,000
|112,980.00
|17/09/2020
|1
|1,000
|15,900.00
|-
|-
|-
|18/09/2020
|16
|4,000
|63,400.00
|7
|2,531
|40,445.38
|21/09/2020
|54
|21,000
|315,630.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/09/2020
|17
|9,000
|129,240.00
|6
|4,000
|57,960.00
|23/09/2020
|11
|2,000
|28,700.00
|13
|5,000
|73,100.00
|24/09/2020
|7
|2,000
|28,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/09/2020
|2
|1,000
|14,200.00
|7
|3,001
|43,814.60
|28/09/2020
|-
|-
|-
|35
|9,000
|134,100.00
|29/09/2020
|20
|11,001
|161,384.67
|2
|6
|90.60
|30/09/2020
|11
|3,000
|43,500.00
|24
|8,000
|117,760.00
|01/10/2020
|2
|1,000
|14,600.00
|7
|3,000
|44,700.00
|02/10/2020
|33
|5,000
|72,500.00
|11
|6,000
|88,200.00
|05/10/2020
|-
|-
|-
|49
|14,000
|209,580.00
|06/10/2020
|-
|-
|-
|9
|3,995
|60,923.75
|07/10/2020
|1
|1,000
|15,200.00
|3
|1,000
|15,500.00
|08/10/2020
|22
|4,000
|60,720.00
|1
|3,000
|46,200.00
|09/10/2020
|4
|1,001
|15,205.19
|1
|1
|15.19
|12/10/2020
|22
|11,000
|162,470.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/10/2020
|5
|4,000
|58,080.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/10/2020
|6
|3,000
|43,170.00
|12
|2,000
|29,120.00
|15/10/2020
|29
|12,000
|167,280.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/10/2020
|7
|3,000
|41,100.00
|3
|2,000
|27,840.00
|19/10/2020
|12
|3,425
|46,922.50
|2
|1,000
|14,000.00
|20/10/2020
|15
|5,000
|68,450.00
|12
|3,000
|41,790.00
|21/10/2020
|12
|4,000
|53,800.00
|7
|1,000
|13,700.00
|22/10/2020
|4
|2,000
|26,700.00
|6
|3,000
|40,590.00
|23/10/2020
|-
|-
|-
|24
|12,811
|178,329.12
|26/10/2020
|3
|2,000
|27,300.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/10/2020
|17
|5,000
|66,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|28/10/2020
|17
|8,000
|101,120.00
|16
|7,000
|90,860.00
|29/10/2020
|1
|1,000
|12,900.00
|-
|-
|-
|30/10/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|2,000
|26,300.00
|02/11/2020
|2
|1,000
|13,100.00
|7
|4,000
|53,800.00
|03/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|9
|4,000
|55,000.00
|04/11/2020
|32
|6,000
|81,720.00
|13
|7,000
|96,530.00
|05/11/2020
|17
|5,000
|68,150.00
|6
|2,000
|27,900.00
|06/11/2020
|51
|16,000
|210,720.00
|9
|4,000
|53,560.00
|09/11/2020
|1
|1,000
|13,200.00
|208
|65,000
|1,015,950.00
|10/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|118
|34,000
|672,180.00
|11/11/2020
|36
|13,000
|244,140.00
|33
|12,000
|233,640.00
|12/11/2020
|32
|4,000
|74,760.00
|14
|8,147
|156,259.46
|13/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|19
|9,000
|178,200.00
|16/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|61
|28,001
|589,421.05
|17/11/2020
|-
|-
|-
|19
|8,649
|188,288.73
|18/11/2020
|62
|27,000
|561,330.00
|6
|5,000
|107,700.00
|19/11/2020
|44
|23,000
|456,780.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/11/2020
|13
|4,000
|77,800.00
|5
|3,000
|59,100.00
|23/11/2020
|37
|20,000
|380,000.00
|3
|2,000
|39,700.00
|24/11/2020
|1
|1,000
|18,600.00
|32
|14,000
|268,520.00
|25/11/2020
|38
|17,000
|320,450.00
|15
|2,000
|39,000.00
|26/11/2020
|24
|10,710
|197,385.30
|1
|5
|94.25
|27/11/2020
|45
|16,000
|284,480.00
|21
|11,000
|198,000.00
|30/11/2020
|22
|9,000
|159,570.00
|60
|31,000
|570,090.00
|01/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|48
|27,000
|535,140.00
|02/12/2020
|12
|7,000
|137,900.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/12/2020
|7
|3,000
|58,800.00
|16
|6,000
|119,520.00
|04/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|23
|10,000
|202,500.00
|07/12/2020
|13
|7,041
|141,172.05
|4
|3,000
|60,390.00
|08/12/2020
|19
|8,000
|158,480.00
|6
|2,000
|40,000.00
|09/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|12
|4,013
|80,380.39
|10/12/2020
|6
|3,000
|59,400.00
|9
|4,000
|79,600.00
|11/12/2020
|8
|2,001
|39,519.75
|42
|39,085
|780,136.60
|14/12/2020
|7
|6,001
|118,339.72
|15
|6,000
|121,020.00
|15/12/2020
|2
|999
|19,630.35
|21
|9,000
|179,910.00
|16/12/2020
|10
|9,000
|178,380.00
|11
|3,000
|60,900.00
|17/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|12
|1,208
|24,172.08
|18/12/2020
|15
|11,000
|212,410.00
|6
|4,000
|77,160.00
|21/12/2020
|41
|9,000
|167,940.00
|4
|3,000
|56,400.00
|22/12/2020
|5
|1,000
|18,800.00
|9
|4,000
|75,920.00
|23/12/2020
|6
|3,000
|56,100.00
|2
|1,000
|19,000.00
|24/12/2020
|3
|1,000
|18,700.00
|-
|-
|-
|28/12/2020
|6
|3,000
|55,590.00
|3
|1,000
|18,800.00
|29/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|2,000
|37,700.00
|30/12/2020
|5
|3,000
|55,500.00
|3
|1,000
|18,700.00
|31/12/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|1,000
|18,800.00
