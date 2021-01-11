Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by the Company to EXANE BNP Paribas, as of December 31 2020 trade date, the following elements appeared in the liquidity account:

51 188 Tarkett shares

€ 1 492 810

During the 2nd half-year 2020 contract summary, it traded a total of:

Purchase : 326 897 shares, for an amount of € 3 716 386 (1 542 transactions)

Sale : 361 255 shares, for an amount of € 4 227 799 (1 967 transactions)

As a reminder, as of October 16, 2019, date of the beginning of the interventions, the following elements appeared in the liquidity account:

€ 2 000 000



About Tarkett

With 135 years of history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions. Consolidated net sales reached €2.8 billion in 2018. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, carpet, rubber, wood, laminate, synthetic turf and running tracks, the Group serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. With 13,000 employees and 36 industrial sites, Tarkett sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to “Doing Good. Together”, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles and promotes circular economy, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving the natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker TKTT). www.tarkett.com

