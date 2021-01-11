Paris, 11th January 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 4 January 2021 and 8 January 2021



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date)		TransactionNumber of
shares		Weighted
average price		Gross
amount		MIC CodePurpose of
 buyback		 
 
Total 04/01/202125,3008.3327 €210,818XPARCancellation 
5,3008.3100 €44,043CEUX 
3,4008.3177 €28,280AQEU 
34,0008.3277 €283,142 €  
Total 05/01/202124,6298.3390 €205,381XPARCancellation 
1,3008.3200 €10,816TQEX 
3,3008.3200 €27,456CEUX 
3,5008.3185 €29,115AQEU 
32,7298.3341 €272,768 €  
Total 06/01/202124,6008.4420 €207,674XPARCancellation 
1,3008.3600 €10,868TQEX 
3,5008.4382 €29,534CEUX 
3,3078.4707 €28,013AQEU 
32,7078.4413 €276,088 €  
Total 07/01/202125,2008.7385 €220,211XPARCancellation 
4,1698.7384 €36,430CEUX 
3,3598.7444 €29,372AQEU 
32,7288.7391 €286,014 €  
Total 08/01/202126,3008.8478 €232,698XPARCancellation 
1,5008.9800 €13,470TQEX 
5,0008.8712 €44,356CEUX 
3,9008.8632 €34,566AQEU 
36,7008.8580 €325,090 €  
Total 04/01/2021 - 08/01/2021168,8648.5459 €1,443,102 € Cancellation 


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date)		TransactionNumber of
 shares		Weighted
average price		Gross amountMIC CodePurpose of
 buyback		 
 
04/01/2021Purchase1918.3400 €1,592.94 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5338.3400 €4,445.22 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase6358.2600 €5,245.10 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase7438.2100 €6,100.03 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase68.3800 €50.28 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1,0588.3700 €8,855.46 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1948.4000 €1,629.60 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1008.4000 €840.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5228.3800 €4,374.36 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3558.3800 €2,974.90 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5088.3400 €4,236.72 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase6588.3700 €5,507.46 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1598.3700 €1,330.83 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5988.3400 €4,987.32 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase838.3400 €692.22 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1158.3200 €956.80 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3858.3200 €3,203.20 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3858.3200 €3,203.20 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1158.3200 €956.80 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2488.3200 €2,063.36 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3200 €4,160.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3508.3200 €2,912.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2008.3200 €1,664.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2028.3200 €1,680.64 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase4868.3100 €4,038.66 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase148.3100 €116.34 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2118.3100 €1,753.41 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase648.3100 €531.84 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase7138.3600 €5,960.68 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1698.3800 €1,416.22 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1928.3800 €1,608.96 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3648.3800 €3,050.32 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase18.3500 €8.35 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase4998.3500 €4,166.65 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3500 €4,175.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3500 €4,175.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1508.3500 €1,252.50 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3500 €4,175.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2008.3500 €1,670.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2908.3700 €2,427.30 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1268.3700 €1,054.62 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase528.3700 €435.24 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1,1198.3800 €9,377.22 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1,5008.3600 €12,540.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1778.3600 €1,479.72 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5988.3600 €4,999.28 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2028.3600 €1,688.72 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1198.3600 €994.84 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2008.3600 €1,672.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1548.3600 €1,287.44 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase6488.3600 €5,417.28 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase8638.3400 €7,197.42 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase598.3200 €490.88 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3200 €4,160.00 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3200 €4,160.00 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase468.3200 €382.72 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3798.3200 €3,153.28 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase338.3200 €274.56 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase428.3200 €349.44 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3148.3200 €2,612.48 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3100 €4,155.00 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3100 €4,155.00 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3208.3100 €2,659.20 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1758.3100 €1,454.25 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3258.3100 €2,700.75 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3100 €4,155.00 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3100 €4,155.00 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase508.3100 €415.50 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3100 €4,155.00 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1008.3100 €831.00 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3100 €4,155.00 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3100 €4,155.00 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase3758.3100 €3,116.25 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase518.3100 €423.81 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase4048.3100 €3,357.24 €CEUXCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase6148.3100 €5,102.34 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2778.3200 €2,304.64 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2178.3200 €1,805.44 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase68.3200 €49.92 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2528.3200 €2,096.64 €AQEUCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1,5008.3000 €12,450.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1,0008.3000 €8,300.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase6148.2600 €5,071.64 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.2900 €4,145.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1918.2900 €1,583.39 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase2788.2900 €2,304.62 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase1198.3000 €987.70 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3000 €4,150.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5008.3000 €4,150.00 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase988.3000 €813.40 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase5988.3000 €4,963.40 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase488.3000 €398.40 €XPARCancellation 
04/01/2021Purchase618.3000 €506.30 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase7438.2600 €6,137.18 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase3158.2600 €2,601.90 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase858.2600 €702.10 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6008.2700 €4,962.00 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase2528.2700 €2,084.04 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase978.2700 €802.19 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6008.2800 €4,968.00 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase678.2800 €554.76 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase3908.3400 €3,252.60 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6298.3400 €5,245.86 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5988.3600 €4,999.28 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase498.3600 €409.64 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1,1398.3900 €9,556.21 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6458.3500 €5,385.75 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase3488.4200 €2,930.16 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase2938.4200 €2,467.06 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6468.4200 €5,439.32 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6908.3900 €5,789.10 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5218.3400 €4,345.14 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1228.3400 €1,017.48 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase3378.3100 €2,800.47 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5728.3100 €4,753.32 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase3968.4400 €3,342.24 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1158.4400 €970.60 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase7428.4100 €6,240.22 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6348.3600 €5,300.24 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1,3008.3200 €10,816.00 €CEUXCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1,3008.3200 €10,816.00 €TQEXCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1,0008.3200 €8,320.00 €AQEUCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5988.2900 €4,957.42 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1338.2900 €1,102.57 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase258.3000 €207.50 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1,0008.3000 €8,300.00 €CEUXCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase7228.3000 €5,992.60 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5008.3000 €4,150.00 €AQEUCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase158.2900 €124.35 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5988.2900 €4,957.42 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase268.2900 €215.54 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase2798.2700 €2,307.33 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase228.2700 €181.94 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase4538.2700 €3,746.31 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1198.2800 €985.32 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5078.2800 €4,197.96 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6888.2700 €5,689.76 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5988.3100 €4,969.38 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase338.3100 €274.23 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase9578.3900 €8,029.23 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6398.3700 €5,348.43 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6228.3900 €5,218.58 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase8578.3600 €7,164.52 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase6158.3400 €5,129.10 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase7128.3400 €5,938.08 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1208.3400 €1,000.80 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase2608.3500 €2,171.00 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5008.3500 €4,175.00 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1228.3400 €1,017.48 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1208.3600 €1,003.20 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1968.3600 €1,638.56 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase48.3600 €33.44 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase268.3600 €217.36 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase168.3600 €133.76 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase478.3500 €392.45 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase5008.3500 €4,175.00 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase4998.3500 €4,166.65 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1408.3300 €1,166.20 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase308.3300 €249.90 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase4668.3300 €3,881.78 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1,7488.3200 €14,543.36 €AQEUCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase198.3300 €158.27 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase3168.3300 €2,632.28 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase688.3300 €566.44 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase2958.3300 €2,457.35 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase428.3300 €349.86 €XPARCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase238.3200 €191.36 €AQEUCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1378.3400 €1,142.58 €AQEUCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase928.3400 €767.28 €AQEUCancellation 
05/01/2021Purchase1,0008.3400 €8,340.00 €CEUXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase4708.4100 €3,952.70 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase7148.4100 €6,004.74 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase5988.4200 €5,035.16 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1698.4200 €1,422.98 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6208.3700 €5,189.40 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase388.3800 €318.44 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1088.3800 €905.04 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1,3548.3800 €11,346.52 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1068.3600 €886.16 €TQEXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase2248.3600 €1,872.64 €TQEXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase9708.3600 €8,109.20 €TQEXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1,0178.3600 €8,502.12 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1,5008.3500 €12,525.00 €CEUXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase5768.3600 €4,815.36 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase5968.3600 €4,982.56 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase7708.4000 €6,468.00 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase2758.3700 €2,301.75 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase3248.3700 €2,711.88 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6118.3400 €5,095.74 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase818.3500 €676.35 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase588.3500 €484.30 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase768.3500 €634.60 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase2958.4000 €2,478.00 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase3128.3900 €2,617.68 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase2868.3900 €2,399.54 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1718.3900 €1,434.69 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6478.3800 €5,421.86 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase4128.3700 €3,448.44 €CEUXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase2408.3700 €2,008.80 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6448.2900 €5,338.76 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase5008.3700 €4,185.00 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6008.3700 €5,022.00 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase7918.4200 €6,660.22 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase2168.4200 €1,818.72 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase9358.4000 €7,854.00 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase298.4000 €243.60 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase8228.3800 €6,888.36 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1348.4300 €1,129.62 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6848.4300 €5,766.12 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6768.4100 €5,685.16 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase7488.4600 €6,328.08 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase7158.4400 €6,034.60 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase308.4200 €252.60 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase5008.4700 €4,235.00 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1758.4700 €1,482.25 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1928.4900 €1,630.08 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase738.4900 €619.77 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase4308.4700 €3,642.10 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase7568.4700 €6,403.32 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1608.5100 €1,361.60 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase4798.5100 €4,076.29 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6628.5100 €5,633.62 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1838.5300 €1,560.99 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase5378.5300 €4,580.61 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1,0948.5200 €9,320.88 €CEUXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase578.5200 €485.64 €CEUXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase6008.5500 €5,130.00 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1248.5500 €1,060.20 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase5818.5700 €4,979.17 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1058.5700 €899.85 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1778.5700 €1,516.89 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1668.5700 €1,422.62 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1,2128.5700 €10,386.84 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase2388.5900 €2,044.42 €CEUXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1998.5900 €1,709.41 €CEUXCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase228.5900 €188.98 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase5478.6000 €4,704.20 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase9668.6000 €8,307.60 €XPARCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1738.6000 €1,487.80 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase2648.6100 €2,273.04 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase718.6100 €611.31 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase18.6100 €8.61 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1558.6100 €1,334.55 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1068.6100 €912.66 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase828.6100 €706.02 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase1138.6100 €972.93 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase3148.6100 €2,703.54 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase388.6100 €327.18 €AQEUCancellation 
06/01/2021Purchase138.6100 €111.93 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4758.6700 €4,118.25 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3798.6700 €3,285.93 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1198.6700 €1,031.73 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase608.6800 €520.80 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase5398.6800 €4,678.52 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase28.6800 €17.36 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase2288.6300 €1,967.64 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase2868.6300 €2,468.18 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1088.6300 €932.04 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3498.6400 €3,015.36 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3528.6200 €3,034.24 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase6518.6100 €5,605.11 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase688.5800 €583.44 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase5438.5800 €4,658.94 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase8838.6700 €7,655.61 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3518.6700 €3,043.17 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase9528.6400 €8,225.28 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4418.6500 €3,814.65 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3588.7400 €3,128.92 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase9578.7400 €8,364.18 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase488.7500 €420.00 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase5508.7500 €4,812.50 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase2728.7500 €2,380.00 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase238.7500 €201.25 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase18.7500 €8.75 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1498.7500 €1,303.75 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1768.7500 €1,540.00 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase8918.7300 €7,778.43 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase2238.7300 €1,946.79 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3518.6400 €3,032.64 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase6328.6400 €5,460.48 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase2228.7100 €1,933.62 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3068.7100 €2,665.26 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1068.7100 €923.26 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase9008.7400 €7,866.00 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4898.7300 €4,268.97 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3858.7900 €3,384.15 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase5948.7800 €5,215.32 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase238.8200 €202.86 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4848.8200 €4,268.88 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase918.8200 €802.62 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase6348.7800 €5,566.52 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1218.7900 €1,063.59 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1568.7900 €1,371.24 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase718.7900 €624.09 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3648.7500 €3,185.00 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase2278.7800 €1,993.06 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase568.7800 €491.68 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3568.7800 €3,125.68 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1228.7800 €1,071.16 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1018.7800 €886.78 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase518.8100 €449.31 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase5628.8100 €4,951.22 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase948.8100 €828.14 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase7718.8300 €6,807.93 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase2968.8400 €2,616.64 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3168.8400 €2,793.44 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4168.8300 €3,673.28 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3548.8200 €3,122.28 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase5938.8100 €5,224.33 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase5938.8000 €5,218.40 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase88.8000 €70.40 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3578.8000 €3,141.60 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3488.7900 €3,058.92 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1,0328.7900 €9,071.28 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase6158.7500 €5,381.25 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3518.7600 €3,074.76 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1,0148.7500 €8,872.50 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1248.7500 €1,085.00 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3538.7500 €3,088.75 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase7898.7300 €6,887.97 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3898.7300 €3,395.97 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase7038.7800 €6,172.34 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4728.7800 €4,144.16 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4048.7900 €3,551.16 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3538.7600 €3,092.28 €AQEUCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1328.7600 €1,156.32 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase8008.7600 €7,008.00 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3878.7500 €3,386.25 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4488.7500 €3,920.00 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3618.7300 €3,151.53 €CEUXCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase348.7700 €298.18 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase1928.7700 €1,683.84 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase3618.7700 €3,165.97 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase588.7600 €508.08 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase478.7600 €411.72 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase8888.7600 €7,778.88 €XPARCancellation 
07/01/2021Purchase4378.7600 €3,828.12 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2898.7800 €2,537.42 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase558.7800 €482.90 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase6008.7800 €5,268.00 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1428.7800 €1,246.76 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1638.7500 €1,426.25 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase4188.7500 €3,657.50 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase5898.7200 €5,136.08 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase388.7100 €330.98 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase5608.7100 €4,877.60 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1848.7100 €1,602.64 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase4658.7400 €4,064.10 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1158.7100 €1,001.65 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1,1128.7100 €9,685.52 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3448.7500 €3,010.00 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase4508.7700 €3,946.50 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1958.7700 €1,710.15 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase4338.7700 €3,797.41 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase5008.8300 €4,415.00 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3878.8300 €3,417.21 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1,0018.8100 €8,818.81 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2288.7900 €2,004.12 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase428.7900 €369.18 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase6008.7900 €5,274.00 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2548.7900 €2,232.66 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase5058.7900 €4,438.95 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase548.7900 €474.66 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1548.7900 €1,353.66 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3428.8000 €3,009.60 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3468.8000 €3,044.80 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase4218.7800 €3,696.38 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1878.7800 €1,641.86 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase9458.7600 €8,278.20 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase7978.8200 €7,029.54 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase6128.8500 €5,416.20 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase7818.8400 €6,904.04 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase4638.8500 €4,097.55 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1178.8200 €1,031.94 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1608.8200 €1,411.20 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2618.8200 €2,302.02 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3898.8200 €3,430.98 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase5748.8100 €5,056.94 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3508.7900 €3,076.50 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3478.8000 €3,053.60 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase8698.7900 €7,638.51 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase4378.8400 €3,863.08 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1358.8400 €1,193.40 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3478.8500 €3,070.95 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase7318.8300 €6,454.73 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase6638.8900 €5,894.07 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3468.9100 €3,082.86 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase8398.9200 €7,483.88 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3248.9100 €2,886.84 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3588.8800 €3,179.04 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3628.8800 €3,214.56 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase6898.8600 €6,104.54 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3588.8800 €3,179.04 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3538.8700 €3,131.11 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2838.8700 €2,510.21 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase3168.8700 €2,802.92 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase7878.8800 €6,988.56 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2208.9200 €1,962.40 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1328.9200 €1,177.44 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1568.9000 €1,388.40 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1058.9200 €936.60 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase9378.9200 €8,358.04 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1888.9300 €1,678.84 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase5638.9100 €5,016.33 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2118.9100 €1,880.01 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase128.9000 €106.80 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase7788.9000 €6,924.20 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2308.9600 €2,060.80 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase258.9600 €224.00 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1,1088.9800 €9,949.84 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1408.9800 €1,257.20 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase4738.9800 €4,247.54 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase8728.9700 €7,821.84 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase8808.9800 €7,902.40 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase1,7898.9800 €16,065.22 €XPARCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase6248.9900 €5,609.76 €AQEUCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2928.9900 €2,625.08 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2998.9900 €2,688.01 €CEUXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2818.9800 €2,523.38 €TQEXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase2248.9800 €2,011.52 €TQEXCancellation 
08/01/2021Purchase9958.9800 €8,935.10 €TQEXCancellation 


